MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of June 30, 2020, and additional developments from the third quarter of 2020. The Company also published a letter to shareholders that can be viewed at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results.
“The second quarter of 2020 was an important step forward for 180,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Our NAV rebounded significantly after our tough first quarter through material contributions from our public and private portfolios. On the public side, our gross total return of +23.9% was solid on an absolute return basis, was mixed in relation to the Russell Microcap Index total return of +30.5% and the Russell Microcap Value Index total return of +22.7%. On the private side, the +30.6% gross return was driven largely by the acquisition of one of our life science company, Petra Pharma Corporation, by an undisclosed acquirer. We also began managing a $25 million allocation from a publicly traded company’s pension fund. This allocation marks our first big win in our efforts to manage additional capital, but we are determined to not have it be our last. We will continue to build our asset base for those that want to invest in our strategy.”
“The third quarter has started off positively as well,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “We generated a gross total return of +11.7% in July 2020, and this strong performance has continued into August. Our public portfolio gross total return for the third quarter through August 7, 2020 was +19.1%, which equates to an increase in value of $8.5 million or $0.27 per share. Our total cash plus securities of public companies as of August 7, 2020, is $1.70 per share. With this increase in value, we note that our public portfolio gross total return through August 7, 2020, is now positive for the year. We are also pleased with the performance of the $25 million separately managed account that we began investing on June 2, 2020. Through August 7, 2020, the gross total return of this account is +12.9%. While it is too early to know where NAV will end up as of the end of the third quarter or the full year, we are encouraged by our performance through the beginning of August.”
Review of Q2 2020
|Q2 2020
|Stock Price
|$1.3582 -> $1.74 (28.1%)
|Net Asset Value per Share (“NAV”)
|$2.12 -> $2.70 (27.4%)
|Stock Price / NAV
|64% -> 64%
|Cash + Liquid Securities*
|$32.4 million -> $44.6 million (37.7%)
*Net of unsettled trades as of the end of the period.
Acquisition of Life Science Private Portfolio Company
Q3 2020 Developments
Mr. Rendino and Daniel Wolfe, President, Chief Financial Officer and Portfolio Manager, will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9am Eastern Time, to discuss the results from Q2 2020 and the developments during Q3 2020. The call can be accessed by phone at (712) 770-4598 passcode 415049 or via the web at https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/180degreecapital. Additionally, slides that will be referred to during the presentation can be found on 180’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar.
About 180 Degree Capital Corp.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.
Press Contact:
Daniel B. Wolfe
180 Degree Capital Corp.
973-746-4500
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
