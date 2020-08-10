PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter (“Q2”) ending June 30, 2020.



Q2 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased 14% to $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2019.

Gross margins increased by 69% to 56% in Q2 of 2020 versus 33% during the same period last year.

Gross profit rose 92% to $1.56 million in Q2 2020 from $808,000 in Q2 2019.

Net loss narrowed by 72% to $(726,000) compared to $(2.6) million in Q2 2019.

Cash used in operations for the first half of 2020 fell to just $167,000 compared to $2.6 million during the first half of 2019.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “For the second quarter we delivered a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant improvement in our bottom-line, despite the unprecedented challenges faced due to the pandemic. Customer deployments continued to increase across the globe, and we brought several COVID relief programs to market while our workforce moved to an all-virtual work environment. We are on pace to achieve a recurring revenue run rate of $14 million for the year and continue to approach cash flow break even.”

Becker continued, “The pandemic has forced merchants to transition to digital solutions so they can continue to operate and grow while navigating shutdowns and a decreasing number of opportunities for face-to-face customer interactions. Our solutions enable restaurateurs to pivot quickly and spontaneously roll out special offers and low contact ordering options like delivery and curbside pickup. The pandemic has exposed the importance of investing in direct, digital connections with consumers, and we are well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the opportunities. Our proven solutions provide an above average return on investment and in some cases are necessary for the ongoing viability of a business given current conditions. Mobivity’s tremendous scale of billions of customer interactions, and millions of offers handled monthly gives us the experience and track record to help this transition.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 $$ % 2020 2019 $$ % Revenue $ 2,767 $ 2,435 $ 332 14 % $ 7,317 $ 4,851 $ 2,465 51 % Gross profit $ 1,552 $ 808 $ 744 92 % $ 4,517 $ 2,053 $ 2,465 120 % Gross margin 56 % 33 % 69 % 62 % 42 % 46 % Operating Expenses $ 2,205 $ 3,293 $ (1,088 ) -33 % $ 6,112 $ 6,333 $ (221 ) -3 % Income (loss) from Operations $ (654 ) $ (2,485 ) $ 1,831 74 % $ (1,594 ) $ (4,280 ) $ 2,686 63 % Net income (loss) $ (726 ) $ (2,575 ) $ 1,849 72 % $ (1,741 ) $ (4,412 ) $ 2,670 61 % Adjusted EBITDA * $ (349 ) $ (1,841 ) $ 1,492 81 % $ (915 ) $ (3,297 ) $ 2,382 72 % * Non-GAAP measures

Mobivity Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 996,710 $ 273,599 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $85,803 and $88,071, respectively 382,848 614,726 Contracts receivable, current 943,904 526,948 Right to use lease assets 147,946 - Other current assets 374,553 601,749 Total current assets 2,845,961 2,017,022 Goodwill 496,352 496,352 Right to use lease assets 25,559 260,645 Intangible assets, net 1,547,051 1,762,211 Contracts receivable, long term 1,887,808 1,260,371 Other assets 57,027 67,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,859,758 $ 5,864,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,753,234 $ 3,256,888 Accrued interest 133,997 35,292 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 187,925 244,953 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 781,324 440,309 Related party notes payable 80,000 140,700 Notes payable, net - current maturities 534,241 540,576 Operating lease liability 182,672 258,343 Other current liabilities 547,014 308,465 Total current liabilities 6,200,407 5,225,526 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 1,200,000 1,000,000 Notes payable, net - long term 1,255,642 567,529 Operating lease liability 32,690 45,460 Other long term liabilities 1,108,712 740,218 Total non-current liabilities 3,597,044 2,353,207 Total liabilities 9,797,451 7,578,733 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,615,469 and 51,380,969, shares issued and outstanding 51,616 51,381 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 95,338,760 94,781,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30,437 ) 8,780 Accumulated deficit (98,398,494 ) (96,657,106 ) Total stockholders' equity (2,937,693 ) (1,714,345 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,859,758 $ 5,864,388





Mobivity Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues $ 2,766,662 $ 2,434,841 $ 7,316,656 $ 4,851,436 Cost of revenues 1,214,915 1,626,823 2,799,328 2,798,649 Gross profit 1,551,747 808,018 4,517,328 2,052,787 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,003,146 1,581,266 2,249,922 2,726,502 Sales and marketing 495,616 802,050 1,303,623 1,559,192 Engineering, research, and development 521,597 761,320 2,199,127 1,739,428 Depreciation and amortization 184,918 148,391 358,845 307,481 Total operating expenses 2,205,277 3,293,027 6,111,517 6,332,603 Income (loss) from operations (653,530 ) (2,485,009 ) (1,594,189 ) (4,279,816 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 76 - 913 17 Interest expense (68,088 ) (89,855 ) (145,277 ) (130,992 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets (3,935 ) - (3,935 ) - Foreign currency (loss) gain (52 ) (35 ) 1,100 (856 ) Total other income/(expense) (71,999 ) (89,890 ) (147,199 ) (131,831 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (725,529 ) (2,574,899 ) (1,741,388 ) (4,411,647 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net Income (loss) (725,529 ) (2,574,899 ) (1,741,388 ) (4,411,647 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (26,136 ) 6,136 (39,217 ) (17,554 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (751,665 ) $ (2,568,763 ) $ (1,780,605 ) $ (4,429,201 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 51,615,469 45,998,053 51,524,778 45,998,053 Diluted 51,615,469 45,998,053 51,524,778 45,998,053 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) (725,529 ) (2,574,899 ) $ (1,741,388 ) $ (4,411,647 ) Stock based compensation 123,544 495,805 322,757 676,554 Depreciation and amortization 184,918 148,391 358,845 307,481 Interest expense, net 68,012 89,855 144,364 130,975 Adjusted EBITDA $ (349,055 ) $ (1,840,848 ) $ (915,422 ) $ (3,296,637 )

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

