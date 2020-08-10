Three Cohorts Enrolled in Phase 1/2 pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for PKU
Progressed Into Later Stages of IND-Enabling Studies for MLD Gene Therapy and PKU Gene Editing Programs and Published Key Data
Successfully Executed Multiple Internal 2,000-Liter Bioreactor Runs Using Commercial Process and Platform
BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, highlighted recent accomplishments and provided a business update.
“The pheNIX trial for adult patients with PKU is ongoing, and we continue to be encouraged by both the clinical data suggesting enzymatic activity and the safety profile of HMI-102. We have dosed patients in three cohorts in the dose-escalation phase of our trial, and this has taken more time than we anticipated due to the pandemic. We continue to assess the data, which includes a recently dosed patient, before we select the dose for our expansion phase. As a result, we are extending our timeline and still expect to provide an update once we have selected a dose for the expansion phase, which has the potential to be a registrational trial.”
“In the second quarter, we achieved a milestone in our nuclease-free gene editing program with the peer-reviewed publication of the quantitative molecular methods that we used to show the precision and efficiency of our technology in preclinical studies of PKU. We also announced longer-term data demonstrating that our MLD gene therapy candidate produced durable human ARSA protein at normal levels in advanced IND-enabling studies. Additionally, we demonstrated that our commercial manufacturing process in a 2,000-liter bioreactor resulted in high quality and productivity, and that our AAVHSC vectors packaged more efficiently than non-Clade F AAV5,” concluded Dr. Tzianabos.
Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Accomplishments
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Upcoming Virtual Events
About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans for the release of clinical data from the Phase 1/2 pheNIX trial, including the dose-escalation phase and Part B expansion part; selection of a dose for the Part B expansion phase; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; our collaboration activities with Novartis; our beliefs regarding our manufacturing capabilities; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund our operations; and our participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|567
|$
|392
|$
|1,155
|$
|662
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|27,471
|22,827
|56,780
|43,368
|General and administrative
|8,793
|5,538
|16,563
|10,390
|Total operating expenses
|36,264
|28,365
|73,343
|53,758
|Loss from operations
|(35,697
|)
|(27,973
|)
|(72,188
|)
|(53,096
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|357
|1,703
|1,517
|2,974
|Total other income
|357
|1,703
|1,517
|2,974
|Net loss
|$
|(35,340
|)
|$
|(26,270
|)
|$
|(70,671
|)
|$
|(50,122
|)
|Net loss per share-basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(1.56
|)
|$
|(1.25
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding- basic and diluted
|45,207,934
|43,075,587
|45,180,096
|40,230,484
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|206,643
|$
|262,388
|Property and equipment, net
|40,771
|42,716
|Other assets
|10,824
|5,463
|Total assets
|$
|258,238
|$
|310,567
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|16,377
|$
|21,109
|Operating lease liabilities
|16,603
|—
|Deferred revenue
|30,554
|30,951
|Stockholders' equity
|194,704
|258,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|258,238
|$
|310,567
Company Contacts
Theresa McNeely
Chief Communications Officer
and Patient Advocate
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
781-301-7277
Media Contact:
Cara Mayfield
Senior Director, Patient Advocacy
and Corporate Communications
cmayfield@homologymedicines.com
781-691-3510
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Bedford, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
HMI Logo_020216.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: