Second-Quarter Revenue Increased 74% to Record $12.2 Million
Record Gross Margins of 60.6% Mark Seventh Consecutive Quarter of 50%+ Margins
DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio” or the “Company”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Selected Operating and Financial Highlights
|$ in millions
|Q2
2020
|Q2
2019
|% Increase
(Decrease)
|H1
2020
|H1
2019
|% Increase
(Decrease)
|Revenues
|$12.2
|$7.0
|74%
|$21.8
|$15.7
|39%
|Gross Profit
|$7.4
|$3.8
|94%
|$13.0
|$8.8
|47%
|Gross Margin
|60.6%
|54.4%
|+620bps
|59.3%
|56.0%
|+330bps
|Operating Expenses
|$9.4
|$10.2
|(8%)
|$20.6
|$18.9
|9%
|Operating Expense Ratio
|77%
|146%
|-6,900bps
|94%
|120%
|-2,600bps
|Net Income (Loss)
|($2.9)
|($6.8)
|(58%)
|($9.9)
|($10.7)
|(7%)
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|($1.5)
|($3.8)
|(61%)
|($5.2)
|($6.4)
|(18%)
|Cash Used in Operations
|($1.5)
|($3.0)
|(52%)
|($7.7)
|($10.6)
|(27%)
1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is described in relation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
First Half 2020 Financial Summary
Management Commentary
“The second-quarter financial results highlight the momentum our team has created, as well as the opportunity to accelerate our commercial velocity and break out as a market leader,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash, who joined Marrone Bio effective August 3, 2020. “Our goals to drive profitability are gaining traction as the company transforms itself into a top-tier commercial-scale player in the biological agriculture sector.
“This has been a strong start to the year, and it is the foundation from which we can leverage our base business, execute our expansion plans and broaden our global reach. Coupled with a customer-centric culture, and a focus on the execution of our operational and financial objectives, I believe the path to profitability can be accelerated, which will, in turn, create enhanced shareholder value,” added Helash.
“We expect to drive continued revenue growth and international expansion in the second half of the year, with gross margins in line with achieving our annual target in the mid-50% range. The integration of the Pro Farm acquisition is going very well, and is tracking to be accretive to net income and cash from operations this year, as we had forecast. While we remain optimistic about the remainder of the fiscal year, plans remain in place for the potential effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on macro conditions in the agricultural sector,” Helash concluded.
Operational Highlights
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven®, Pacesetter™, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.
Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.
For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented in this earnings release to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items.
|GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(in thousands)
|THREE MONTHS
|THREE MONTHS
|SIX MONTHS
|SIX MONTHS
|ENDED
|ENDED
|ENDED
|ENDED
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2020
|6/30/2019
|Net Loss
|$
|(2,870
|)
|$
|(6,752
|)
|$
|(9,894
|)
|$
|(10,669
|)
|Income taxes
|46
|-
|80
|-
|Interest expense
|331
|353
|668
|659
|Depreciation and amortization
|890
|448
|1,781
|903
|Stock based compensation
|884
|606
|1,791
|1,164
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|1,054
|-
|1,054
|Litigation cost and settlement
|-
|509
|-
|509
|Loss on issuance of new warrants
|-
|-
|1,391
|-
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|600
|-
|363
|-
|Reduction in expenses related to PPP funds
|(1,396
|)
|-
|(1,396
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,515
|)
|$
|(3,782
|)
|$
|(5,216
|)
|$
|(6,380
|)
Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include financial guidance and other statements regarding the Company’s future financial results and revenue growth, future adoption of the Company’s products, plans for accelerating commercial velocity, the potential benefits of recent acquisitions and the Company’s products, and the potential future exercise of the Company’s warrants. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in global markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, adverse decisions by regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties and any difficulty in integrating the acquired Pro Farm, Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide businesses. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Par Value)
|JUNE 30,
|DECEMBER 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,451
|$
|6,252
|Accounts receivable
|11,437
|5,925
|Inventories, net
|6,139
|8,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,340
|1,390
|Total current assets
|29,367
|21,716
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|13,004
|13,260
|Right of use assets, net
|4,173
|4,567
|Intangible assets, net
|22,666
|23,842
|Goodwill
|6,740
|6,764
|Restricted cash
|1,560
|1,560
|Other assets
|891
|1,008
|Total assets
|$
|78,401
|$
|72,717
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,022
|$
|3,379
|Accrued liabilities
|14,439
|12,467
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|534
|427
|Lease liability, current portion
|957
|913
|Debt, current portion, net
|8,918
|3,899
|Total current liabilities
|25,870
|21,085
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|1,816
|1,986
|Lease liability, less current portion
|3,529
|3,970
|Debt, less current portion, net
|11,447
|11,847
|Debt due to related parties
|7,300
|7,300
|Other liabilities
|2,338
|2,971
|Total liabilities
|52,300
|49,159
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 149,362 and 139,526 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid in capital
|356,643
|344,206
|Accumulated deficit
|(330,543
|)
|(320,649
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|26,101
|23,558
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|78,401
|$
|72,717
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Product
|$
|12,063
|$
|6,882
|$
|21,598
|$
|15,483
|License
|115
|115
|230
|230
|Total revenues
|12,178
|6,997
|21,828
|15,713
|Cost of product revenues
|4,794
|3,188
|8,875
|6,917
|Gross profit
|7,384
|3,809
|12,953
|8,796
|Operating Expenses:
|Research, development and patent
|2,312
|3,634
|5,546
|6,576
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,078
|6,604
|15,071
|12,278
|Total operating expenses
|9,390
|10,238
|20,617
|18,854
|Loss from operations
|(2,006
|)
|(6,429
|)
|(7,664
|)
|(10,058
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(331
|)
|(353
|)
|(668
|)
|(659
|)
|Loss on issuance of August 2019 warrants
|—
|—
|(1,391
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(600
|)
|—
|(363
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|113
|30
|272
|48
|Total other income (expense), net
|(818
|)
|(323
|)
|(2,150
|)
|(611
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(2,824
|)
|(6,752
|)
|(9,814
|)
|(10,669
|)
|Income Taxes
|(46
|)
|-
|(80
|)
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(2,870
|)
|$
|(6,752
|)
|$
|(9,894
|)
|$
|(10,669
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|148,096
|110,723
|144,834
|110,707
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(9,894
|)
|$
|(10,669
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,781
|903
|Gain on disposal of equipment
|(9
|)
|(6
|)
|Right of use assets amortization
|394
|402
|Share-based compensation
|1,791
|1,164
|Non-cash interest expense
|119
|145
|Loss on issuance of August 2019 warrants
|1,391
|—
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(600
|)
|—
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(5,512
|)
|(4,681
|)
|Inventories
|2,010
|(232
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|167
|(453
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,272
|)
|622
|Accrued and other liabilities
|3,461
|2,800
|Lease liability
|(397
|)
|(302
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(172
|)
|(342
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,742
|)
|(10,649
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payment of future contingent consideration in connection with previous asset purchase
|(890
|)
|—
|Sale of property, plant, equipment
|2
|—
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(403
|)
|(185
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,291
|)
|(185
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from secured borrowings
|24,724
|15,126
|Reductions in secured borrowings
|(19,759
|)
|(12,981
|)
|Net settlement of options
|—
|42
|Financing costs
|(64
|)
|—
|Exercise of stock options
|14
|—
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|129
|23
|Exercise of warrants
|8,544
|—
|Repayment of debt
|(356
|)
|(126
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,232
|2,084
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|4,199
|(8,750
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|7,812
|19,781
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|12,011
|$
|11,031
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|565
|$
|504
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities
|Reclass of restricted stock units in lieu of cash bonus
|$
|632
|$
|—
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|6
|$
|5
