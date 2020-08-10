San Antonio, TX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leadership San Antonio (leadershipsa.org) welcomed Texas Education community leaders that spanned across the State Board of Education, Texas A&M University – San Antonio, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Edgewood ISD, SAISD, and NISD to discuss “Education, Equity, & You” in an afternoon virtual summit. LSA2020 aligned with its Chamber sponsors in early March to continue via virtual classes and carry on their mission of leading San Antonio into the future focused on topics of health, education, military, workforce development, and transportation.

“I was delighted to see the line-up of engaged panelist and guest speakers,” said Brian Hurtak, AVP at USAA and co-chair for this year’s class. “Our commitment of collaborating with city and state leaders will continue to prepare the class to lead San Antonio into the future by encouraging a broader understanding of our diverse community.” As part of the afternoon, the Hon. Marisa Peres-Diaz, District 3 member of the State Board of Education, and Dr. Lawrence Scott, Asst. Professor of Education Leadership at TAMU – San Antonio, spoke about advancing ethnic studies in Texas.

Class participants also measured unconscious, or automatic, biases via an implicit association test led by Morgan Jones, Sr. Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Spurs Sports & Entertainment. The afternoon rounded out with a panel on “Back-To-School in the time of COVID-19”, moderated by Emily Donaldson, education reporter with the Rivard Report, and included Dr. Eduardo Hernandez (Edgewood ISD), Pedro Martinez (SAISD), and Dr. Brian Woods (NISD) as the superintendents presented their thoughts and plans for the upcoming school year.

“I’m simply amazed by this class and their resilience. It is a clear indication of the strong solidarity our LSA2020 class and steering committee have. The level of quality conversations surrounding the challenges our city meets, the legacy they wish to leave as a class, as well as the service and action they will take for a better and stronger San Antonio give hope to our city’s bright future,” said Cristina Bazaldua, co-chair for this year’s class when asked about the virtual class day.

In partnership with Communities in Schools, LSA2020 raised $4,012.75 to support the “Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive”, enough to supply 1 SAISD campus with supplies and place technology into student’s hands. Additional thanks go to Senior Planet San Antonio who provided technical support throughout the afternoon. The day ended with a virtual happy hour with Weather Souls Brewery and tour from Marcus Baskerville, co-owner and brainchild of the #BlackisBeautiful initiative.

Support and partnership opportunities for Leadership San Antonio are always available through corporate and individual donations of time, talent, and treasure. For specific sponsorship details, please contact Lori Stinson at lstinson@sachamber.org.

About Leadership San Antonio (LSA)

LSA is a jointly sponsored program of The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. LSA provides existing and emerging leaders of the San Antonio area in-depth exposure to and education on the critical issues facing San Antonio. The program, one of the first of its kind in Texas, has graduated more than 1500 participants and focuses on delivering these leaders an opportunity to develop an understanding of the promise and challenges of its community. LSA class participants are selected from all segments of the community and must have demonstrated leadership and held responsible positions in their chosen profession. LSA seeks people dedicated to serving their community and applicants must show a sincere commitment and desire to increase their level of service by assuming key leadership positions.

