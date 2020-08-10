HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2020 results.
Second Quarter Highlights
Second Quarter Results
Average daily net production for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 14,264 Boe per day, of which oil represented 60%. Total revenue for the second quarter was $18.5 million, of which 85% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter.
Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was particularly difficult because it forced us to put a hold on our plans for growth in 2020, which we had been making tremendous progress on up to that point. However, I am proud of our team’s ability to work remotely and still keep our business on track to a brighter future. Current production is now back to or even above levels prior to shutting-in over 50% of our field, and we’re now benefiting from our proactive workover and well optimization program during this downturn.”
Adjusted G&A was $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.99 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.03 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019.
The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of $127.3 million including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $60.1 million. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $7.86, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $98.2 million, compared to $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).
As of August 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $39.85 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of June 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $37.5 million.
Mr. Little commented further, “As we await a return to the drill bit next year, I’m pleased we have been able to optimize our base business, which will continue to serve as a foundation for generating free cash flow through these challenging times. We will benefit in the long term from allocating capital to price-agnostic projects in preparation for future activity as well as continue to pursue de-leveraging, responsible M&A opportunities.”
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|15,758
|$
|53,232
|$
|57,675
|$
|98,749
|Natural gas
|836
|(1,655
|)
|1,190
|(194
|)
|Natural gas liquids
|1,437
|4,297
|6,190
|9,242
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|18,031
|55,874
|65,055
|107,797
|Other
|463
|504
|838
|497
|Total operating revenues
|18,494
|56,378
|65,893
|108,294
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|10,300
|13,473
|22,789
|27,659
|Workover and other
|539
|1,368
|1,862
|4,014
|Taxes other than income
|1,493
|3,308
|4,408
|6,201
|Gathering and other
|15,228
|11,041
|25,775
|25,910
|Restructuring
|2,162
|654
|2,580
|11,925
|General and administrative
|5,270
|12,519
|9,126
|17,127
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,382
|40,425
|32,412
|70,400
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|664,383
|60,107
|939,622
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|2,897
|—
|3,782
|Total operating expenses
|109,481
|750,068
|159,059
|1,106,640
|Income (loss) from operations
|(90,987
|)
|(693,690
|)
|(93,166
|)
|(998,346
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|(34,761
|)
|17,010
|83,538
|(47,789
|)
|Interest expense and other
|(1,568
|)
|(14,470
|)
|(3,197
|)
|(27,059
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|(36,329
|)
|2,540
|80,341
|(74,848
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(127,316
|)
|(691,150
|)
|(12,825
|)
|(1,073,194
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|—
|50,306
|—
|95,791
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|$
|(977,403
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.03
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(6.15
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.03
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(6.15
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,204
|159,050
|16,204
|158,801
|Diluted
|16,204
|159,050
|16,204
|158,801
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|401
|$
|5,701
|Accounts receivable, net
|23,792
|48,504
|Assets from derivative contracts
|27,229
|4,995
|Restricted cash
|—
|4,574
|Prepaids and other
|3,911
|7,379
|Total current assets
|55,333
|71,153
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|496,489
|420,609
|Unevaluated
|104,408
|105,009
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|600,897
|525,618
|Less - accumulated depletion
|(111,188
|)
|(19,474
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|489,709
|506,144
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|3,529
|3,655
|Less - accumulated depreciation
|(816
|)
|(378
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|2,713
|3,277
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|24,322
|224
|Operating lease right of use assets
|538
|3,165
|Other assets
|5,976
|703
|Total assets
|$
|578,591
|$
|584,666
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|66,365
|$
|97,333
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|8,466
|8,069
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,031
|—
|Operating lease liabilities
|877
|923
|Asset retirement obligations
|—
|109
|Total current liabilities
|76,739
|106,434
|Long-term debt, net
|180,178
|144,000
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|5,631
|4,854
|Asset retirement obligations
|10,794
|10,481
|Operating lease liabilities
|78
|2,247
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;
|16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of
|June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|328,454
|327,108
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(23,285
|)
|(10,460
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|305,171
|316,650
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|578,591
|$
|584,666
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|$
|(977,403
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,382
|40,425
|32,412
|70,400
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|664,383
|60,107
|939,622
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|2,897
|—
|3,782
|Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|(50,306
|)
|—
|(95,791
|)
|Stock-based compensation, net
|786
|1,025
|1,173
|(5,757
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|67,221
|(10,764
|)
|(45,157
|)
|57,405
|Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs
|—
|573
|—
|977
|Amortization of discount and premium
|—
|56
|—
|111
|Reorganization items, net
|(739
|)
|—
|(5,723
|)
|—
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|5,272
|(1,426
|)
|349
|(406
|)
|Other income (expense)
|457
|(17
|)
|464
|371
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|20,170
|6,002
|30,800
|(6,689
|)
|Changes in working capital
|10,591
|3,934
|12,304
|(20,209
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|30,761
|9,936
|43,104
|(26,898
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(43,007
|)
|(58,092
|)
|(91,164
|)
|(139,160
|)
|Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties
|500
|1,247
|500
|1,247
|Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|—
|—
|(2,809
|)
|Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
|—
|(34,023
|)
|—
|(64,576
|)
|Funds held in escrow and other
|—
|(4
|)
|509
|(5
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(42,507
|)
|(90,872
|)
|(90,155
|)
|(205,303
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|30,209
|120,000
|81,209
|244,000
|Repayments of borrowings
|(19,000
|)
|(37,000
|)
|(44,000
|)
|(56,000
|)
|Equity issuance costs and other
|—
|(21
|)
|(32
|)
|(427
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|11,209
|82,979
|37,177
|187,573
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(537
|)
|2,043
|(9,874
|)
|(44,628
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|938
|195
|10,275
|46,866
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|401
|$
|2,238
|$
|401
|$
|2,238
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|775
|939
|1,712
|1,860
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|1,632
|2,516
|4,171
|4,457
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|251
|285
|601
|578
|Total (MBoe)
|1,298
|1,643
|3,008
|3,181
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|14,264
|18,055
|16,527
|17,575
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|20.33
|$
|56.69
|$
|33.69
|$
|53.09
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.51
|(0.66
|)
|0.29
|(0.04
|)
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|5.73
|15.08
|10.30
|15.99
|Total per Boe
|13.89
|34.01
|21.63
|33.89
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|40.67
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|21.40
|$
|0.05
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.58
|1.44
|0.42
|1.00
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|—
|11.16
|—
|8.74
|Total per Boe
|25.01
|3.80
|12.76
|3.02
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|61.00
|$
|56.11
|$
|55.09
|$
|53.14
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|1.09
|0.78
|0.71
|0.96
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|5.73
|26.24
|10.30
|24.73
|Total per Boe
|38.90
|37.81
|34.39
|36.91
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|7.94
|$
|8.20
|$
|7.58
|$
|8.70
|Workover and other
|0.42
|0.83
|0.62
|1.26
|Taxes other than income
|1.15
|2.01
|1.47
|1.95
|Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)
|9.08
|6.60
|7.43
|7.71
|Restructuring
|1.67
|0.40
|0.86
|3.75
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|2.85
|4.99
|2.08
|5.47
|(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|4.06
|$
|7.62
|$
|3.03
|$
|5.38
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|(0.61
|)
|(0.62
|)
|(0.39
|)
|1.81
|Non-recurring professional fees and other:
|Cash
|(0.60
|)
|(2.01
|)
|(0.56
|)
|(1.72
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|2.85
|$
|4.99
|$
|2.08
|$
|5.47
|Gathering and other, as reported
|11.73
|6.72
|8.57
|8.15
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3)
|(2.65
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(1.14
|)
|(0.44
|)
|Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)
|$
|9.08
|$
|6.60
|$
|7.43
|$
|7.71
|Total operating costs, as reported
|25.30
|25.38
|21.27
|25.44
|Total adjusting items
|(3.86
|)
|(2.75
|)
|(2.09
|)
|(0.35
|)
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)
|$
|21.44
|$
|22.63
|$
|19.18
|$
|25.09
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|As Reported:
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|$
|(977,403
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|66,279
|$
|(13,160
|)
|$
|(45,555
|)
|$
|50,840
|Natural gas
|942
|2,819
|398
|2,484
|Natural gas liquids
|—
|(423
|)
|—
|4,081
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|67,221
|(10,764
|)
|(45,157
|)
|57,405
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|664,383
|60,107
|939,622
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|2,897
|—
|3,782
|Restructuring
|2,162
|654
|2,580
|11,925
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other
|4,211
|3,678
|5,117
|7,325
|Selected items, before income taxes
|133,701
|660,848
|22,647
|1,020,059
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|—
|(17,502
|)
|—
|(97,206
|)
|Selected items, net of tax
|133,701
|643,346
|22,647
|922,853
|As Adjusted:
|Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|6,385
|$
|2,502
|$
|9,822
|$
|(54,550
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.03
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(6.15
|)
|Impact of selected items
|8.25
|4.05
|1.40
|5.81
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.61
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|(7.86
|)
|$
|(4.03
|)
|$
|(0.79
|)
|$
|(6.15
|)
|Impact of selected items
|8.25
|4.05
|1.40
|5.81
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4)
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.61
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|30,761
|$
|9,936
|$
|43,104
|$
|(26,898
|)
|Changes in working capital
|(10,591
|)
|(3,934
|)
|(12,304
|)
|20,209
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|20,170
|6,002
|30,800
|(6,689
|)
|Cash components of selected items
|1,390
|5,758
|12,621
|19,564
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|—
|(1,209
|)
|—
|(4,108
|)
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3)
|$
|21,560
|$
|10,551
|$
|43,421
|$
|8,767
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(12,825
|)
|$
|(977,403
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,842
|14,382
|3,556
|26,354
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,382
|40,425
|32,412
|70,400
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|664,383
|60,107
|939,622
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|(50,306
|)
|—
|(95,791
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|786
|1,025
|1,173
|(5,757
|)
|Interest income
|(232
|)
|(17
|)
|(329
|)
|(78
|)
|Restructuring
|2,162
|654
|2,580
|11,925
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|52
|—
|52
|416
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|2,897
|—
|3,782
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|67,221
|(10,764
|)
|(45,157
|)
|57,405
|Rig termination and stacking charges and other
|4,211
|3,678
|5,117
|7,325
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
|$
|23,215
|$
|25,513
|$
|46,686
|$
|38,200
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019(1)
|September 30, 2019
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(127,316
|)
|$
|114,491
|$
|(125,826
|)
|$
|(63,284
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,842
|1,714
|1,430
|9,911
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|14,382
|18,030
|19,996
|20,512
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|60,107
|—
|—
|45,568
|Stock-based compensation
|786
|387
|—
|(2,278
|)
|Interest income
|(232
|)
|(97
|)
|(128
|)
|(13
|)
|Reorganization items, net
|—
|—
|118,664
|1,758
|Restructuring
|2,162
|418
|1,175
|3,223
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|52
|—
|(6
|)
|2
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|—
|(506
|)
|(164
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|67,221
|(112,378
|)
|18,681
|(11,571
|)
|Other(2)
|4,211
|906
|(901
|)
|15,276
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)
|$
|23,215
|$
|23,471
|$
|32,579
|$
|18,940
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)
|$
|98,205
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2018
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|(640,844
|)
|$
|(336,559
|)
|$
|146,668
|$
|(81,837
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|14,382
|11,972
|12,610
|11,759
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|40,425
|29,975
|25,130
|20,310
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|664,383
|275,239
|—
|—
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(50,306
|)
|(45,485
|)
|95,791
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|1,025
|(6,782
|)
|3,025
|4,423
|Interest income
|(17
|)
|(61
|)
|(117
|)
|(142
|)
|Restructuring
|654
|11,271
|—
|—
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|—
|416
|290
|103
|(Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|—
|—
|1,331
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|2,897
|885
|(119,003
|)
|—
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|(10,764
|)
|68,169
|(161,798
|)
|50,763
|Other(1)
|3,678
|3,647
|1,827
|7,080
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|25,513
|$
|12,687
|$
|4,423
|$
|13,790
|Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)
|$
|56,413
