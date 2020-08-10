Moscow, Russia, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kismet Acquisition One Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KSMTU) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $250,000,000.

The Company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “KSMTU” on August 6, 2020. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “KSMT” and “KSMTW,” respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating a business combination, the Company intends to focus on companies in the telecommunications infrastructure, internet and technology and consumer goods and services sectors operating in Russia.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 5, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds and the intended focus with respect to a business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated.

