TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved an extension of the maturity date of the Class A and Preferred shares of the Company. The current maturity date of June 30, 2021 will be extended for an additional period of three to five years. The new term and the proposed rate for the preferred share dividend for the new term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the current June 30, 2021 maturity date. The preferred share dividend rate for the extended term will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time. The extension of the term of the Fund is not expected to be a taxable event.



The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bormptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

