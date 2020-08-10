Provides second half fiscal 2020 outlook to deliver 750 to 1,000 railcars



Announces start of production at the Castaños, Mexico joint venture plant

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Business Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $17.5 million on deliveries of 100 railcars

Second quarter net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.97 per share

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $52.4 million as of June 30, 2020

Second quarter backlog totaled 1,839 railcars, with an aggregate value of approximately $207 million

Started production at Castaños, Mexico joint venture facility in July

Second half 2020 delivery outlook forecasted to range between 750 and 1,000 railcars

Company continues to prioritize employee and community safety, and is strictly adhering to pre-established health and safety protocols including those necessary in response to the global pandemic

“During the second quarter, FreightCar America restarted two of the four production lines in Shoals, and managed through the disruption brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. I am very proud of how our team responded, as we focused equally on health, safety and meeting customer expectations,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “In addition to these important undertakings, we continued to move forward with our vision to become the highest quality and lowest cost producer. In July, we started production at the new joint venture plant in Castaños, Mexico along with preparation for the certification process. We were able to hire an extremely experienced workforce and are happy to welcome them to the team.”

Meyer added, “The pandemic-related disruption further contributed to a difficult demand environment across our industry, which was already in the midst of a cyclical downtown. This further challenged both railcar orders and production scheduling during the second quarter. Of note, we had one additional week of operational downtime in our Shoals facility in the quarter as we halted production to protect the health and safety of our workforce. And while the recovery pattern remains opaque, we are encouraged by the recent improvement in order inquiries for car types that we are well suited to build.”

Meyer concluded, “Our overall production ramped well through July, giving us confidence in our forecast for second half deliveries to range between 750 and 1,000 railcars. As we look forward, we remain equally focused on preserving our liquidity while also continuing to build the foundation for our future. We believe we are taking the right steps to navigate both the cyclical downturn and pandemic, while repositioning FreightCar America for future success.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $73.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company delivered 100 railcars in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11 in the first quarter of 2020 and 729 railcars in the second quarter of 2019.





The Company had a backlog totaling 1,839 railcars on June 30, 2020, valued at approximately $207 million.





Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.





Net loss attributable to FreightCar America, Inc. (“FCA”) in the second quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to FCA of $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 48,540 $ 66,257 Restricted certificates of deposit 3,855 3,769 Accounts receivable, net 6,789 6,991 Inventories, net 47,116 25,092 Income tax receivable 1,027 535 Other current assets 14,265 7,035 Total current assets 121,592 109,679 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,469 38,564 Railcars available for lease, net 38,393 38,900 Right of use asset 53,442 56,507 Other long-term assets 888 1,552 Total assets $ 253,784 $ 245,202 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 18,054 $ 11,713 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 306 1,389 Reserve for workers' compensation 3,344 3,210 Accrued warranty 7,903 8,388 Customer deposits 33,012 5,123 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Lease liability, current 15,063 14,960 Current portion of long-term debt 13,950 - Other current liabilities 5,626 2,428 Total current liabilities 99,477 49,430 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,250 10,200 Accrued pension costs 6,006 6,510 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 3,612 4,722 Lease liability, long-term 48,306 53,766 Other long-term liabilities 2,833 3,420 Total liabilities 166,484 128,048 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 136 127 Additional paid in capital 83,318 83,027 Treasury stock, at cost (1,281 ) (989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,499 ) (10,780 ) Retained earnings 16,086 45,824 Total FreightCar America stockholders' equity 87,760 117,209 Noncontrolling interest in JV (460 ) (55 ) Total stockholders' equity 87,300 117,154 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 253,784 $ 245,202

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 17,458 $ 73,661 $ 22,655 $ 144,369 Cost of sales 23,602 67,637 37,602 145,194 Gross (loss) profit (6,144 ) 6,024 (14,947 ) (825 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,537 15,352 13,947 23,019 Loss on sale of railcars available for lease - 5,196 - 5,196 Restructuring and impairment charges 267 1,319 1,147 1,319 Operating loss (12,948 ) (15,843 ) (30,041 ) (30,359 ) Interest expense and deferred financing costs (167 ) (115 ) (463 ) (151 ) Other income 134 83 358 402 Loss before income taxes (12,981 ) (15,875 ) (30,146 ) (30,108 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1 ) 12 (3 ) (189 ) Net loss (12,980 ) (15,887 ) (30,143 ) (29,919 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV (189 ) - (405 ) - Net loss attributable to FreightCar America $ (12,791 ) $ (15,887 ) $ (29,738 ) $ (29,919 ) Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic and diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (2.26 ) $ (2.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 12,405,011 12,352,271 12,385,946 12,344,684

FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues: Manufacturing $ 15,129 $ 70,817 $ 18,069 $ 138,412 Corporate and Other 2,329 2,844 4,586 5,957 Consolidated revenues $ 17,458 $ 73,661 $ 22,655 $ 144,369 Operating loss: Manufacturing $ (8,348 ) $ (3,019 ) $ (20,148 ) $ (12,656 ) Corporate and Other (4,600 ) (12,824 ) (9,893 ) (17,703 ) Consolidated operating loss (12,948 ) (15,843 ) (30,041 ) (30,359 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands) Net loss $ (30,143 ) $ (29,919 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 352 1,319 Depreciation and amortization 5,884 6,471 Change in inventory reserve 5,052 (440 ) Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets 3,065 5,662 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (1,110 ) (1,109 ) Loss on sale of railcars available for lease - 5,196 Stock-based compensation recognized 17 274 Other non-cash items, net 153 90 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 202 5,338 Inventories (27,076 ) 3,214 Other assets (7,188 ) (2,307 ) Accounts and contractual payables 6,456 (4,890 ) Accrued payroll and employee benefits (941 ) 910 Income taxes receivable/payable (13 ) (197 ) Accrued warranty (485 ) (1,516 ) Lease liability (5,391 ) (9,091 ) Customer deposits 27,889 (1,719 ) Other liabilities 2,625 7,827 Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (131 ) (266 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (20,783 ) (15,153 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (3,855 ) (1,117 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 3,769 4,400 Purchase of securities held to maturity - (1,986 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities - 20,025 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,009 ) (2,034 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 170 11,442 Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (6,925 ) 30,730 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 10,000 10,200 Employee stock settlement (9 ) (59 ) Deferred financing costs - (929 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 9,991 9,212 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,717 ) 24,789 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 66,257 45,070 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,540 $ 69,859



