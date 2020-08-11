New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market was valued at USD 397.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2830.1 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 27.2%. Virtual assistant devices take care of patients' needs as well as record the health condition of the patient, and therefore, are widely used in surgical interventions and assist doctors in the operating rooms. Voice technology is significantly used in various digital assistants. It exploits embedded analytics aa well as designed smart workflows that produce dynamic responses. A virtual assistant can have multiple uses, such as organizing huge data avoiding paperwork, provide online billing services, provide continuous patient monitoring, and various other applications.
The rising number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to be a major industry driver. Also, the growing use of mobile applications may contribute to the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The growing need to improve the healthcare expenditure and rising technological advancements in various regions may propel the market widely in the future. Furthermore, the increasing conditions of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac diseases, and others may trigger the industry in the future.
Various technological tools such as voice technology and multi-language support may produce growth opportunities for new entrants in the market. The high cost of virtual assistants could be a major factor hampering the growth of the market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
To work efficiently together with following the social distancing norms, sectors such as Healthcare information systems, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence solutions, such as Healthcare Virtual Assistant, are predicted to considerably contribute while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and address constantly evolving challenges. Usage of artificial intelligence is a cost-saving measure that can significantly reduce the disease burden on healthcare professionals and hospitals, while simultaneously providing optimum solutions to the patient's queries, and health guidelines especially to covid-19 patients. Thus, the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market might grow potentially in the forecast period owing to its efficient characteristics of bridging the gap between the health systems, patients, and healthcare professionals.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market on the basis of product, user interface, end-use, and region:
By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
By User Interface Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
By End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
