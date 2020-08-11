Jennifer Palmer Farrington is a seasoned marketing executive with over 20 years of marketing consulting and client management experience – from the initial concept to implementation. She is a former award-winning Chief Marketing Officer for a national public accounting & consulting firm, overseeing marketing functions and business development for all of their practice groups and service lines.Previously, Jennifer worked at Grant Thornton LLP as their regional director of marketing, leading the team for the Northeast. Prior to that, she was the Chief Marketing Officer for Buck Consultants where she developed Buck’s new brand and identity, built a marketing department and started Buck’s well-received educational webcast series, which delivers timely, cutting-edge topics and techniques to the marketplace.Jennifer received her dual bachelor of art degree in psychology and communications from Bethel College, Indiana and received multiple Platinum and Gold awards from MarCom Creative and

Fairfield, Connecticut, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourMarketer LLC launched today as an online freelance marketing support solution for professional services firms. The platform delivers expert freelance talent carefully vetted for background and experience, and will be serving the accounting, tax, consulting, legal, management consulting, financial services and technology industries.



Said site founder, Jennifer Palmer Farrington, “While other sites provide general freelancers, we are the first to focus on the B2B service experience. This ensures that clients receive a tailored sector-specific marketing expertise with an understanding of what creates success.”

Jennifer added, “I’ve noticed that whenever there are downturns in the marketplace, especially as we see now during COVID-19, it is often core business staff like marketers to be impacted first. Unfortunately, the workload does not disappear during an economic downturn, and the increased stress and capacity on a reduced team leads to suboptimal outcomes. Firms have to be competitive. We help promote businesses while keeping marketing payroll streamlined.”

She continues, “By hiring an experienced freelancer who knows your industry and business nuance, you save time and receive a higher quality product back. They are truly, your marketers.”

