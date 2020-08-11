Coop Pank financial results in July 2020:
Comment by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank: “Despite the busiest vacations season, we continued rapid growth and the annual growth rate of the bank's most important key indicators continues to exceed 40%. In July, the volume of our deposits increased significantly, demand deposits increased by 15 million euros and term deposits by 21 million euros. From financing business lines, we can highlight the financing of real estate for private customers, where we estimate our market share of new sales of home loans to be 8% for several months in a row. At the beginning of June, Coop Pank Leasing launched car e-shop with a Škoda offer and by end of July 15 cars out of 20 have been sold. At the same time the volume of financing for other cars, both new and used, has grown significantly as well."
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 76,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.
