STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 August 2020



SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: NOTIFICATION TO THE FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY REGARDING CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY

LocalTapiola Group, currently owning 38,9 % of the Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc, the management company of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, will today send to the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority a notification regarding acquisition of majority of the shares in Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc. LocalTapiola has signed agreements that would raise its ownership to 93,9 % and aims to acquire 100 % of the shares of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc.



Finalizing the change of ownership is pending approval of the relevant authorities. Preliminary estimate for that is September 2020.

The planned change of ownership will not have any effect on the Seligson & Co Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund or its unit holders.



