VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PGM, LSE: PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) reports that a forest fire is currently active in the area south of the town of Red Lake and is moving northeast away from the property. Crews from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are working on containment, including both ground and aerial suppression with five water bombers. At this time, the Municipality of Red Lake is advising all residents to evacuate the municipality. PureGold has temporarily suspended operations, maintaining a security force at site while the fire is being contained. The Company is closely monitoring the regional situation. At this time, all PureGold staff and contractors are safely accounted for, out of harm’s way and there is no damage to infrastructure or equipment on the mine site.



About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The PureGold Red Lake Mine is Canada’s next gold mine. Fully funded, the project is on track to deliver near term gold production into a rising Canadian gold price environment, with first production scheduled for late 2020. The orebody is situated within a seven-kilometre-long gold system that is wide open for expansion at depth and along strike, and multiple discoveries by the Company suggest potential opportunities for near-term growth.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darin Labrenz"

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO



