Maersk Drilling expects to release its H1 2020 Interim Financial Report on 14 August 2020 around 08:00 a.m. CEST.
A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CEST on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call can be followed live via webcast here.
The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here.
A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site.
