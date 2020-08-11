Today, Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded contracts with Fincantieri to deliver its state-of the-art cleantech systems for waste management, foodwaste processing and advanced wastewater purification on four vessels for MSC Cruises’ new luxury class vessels. The contract includes options for two additional vessels.

The contract for the waste management and food waste systems for the same four plus two vessels were announced on 3rd August.

“We are excited to continue our cooperation with Fincantieri and MSC. Together we will ensure that these newbuilds will meet the highest environmental standards according to IMO Marpol and for special and environmentally sensitive areas such as Baltic Sea and Alaska State Waters. The contracts convey a strong message that the industry remains focused on the health of our oceans and that it is committed to long-term sustainable growth”, says CEO Henrik Badin.

“Since May, we have secured seven newbuild orders at a total value of 24.2 million euro with another five optional vessels with a total option value of 9.2 million euro”, says CEO Henrik Badin.

Vow ASA will present its first half year report on the 26th of August, including an update on the total order backlog.





