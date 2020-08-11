New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Guitars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Electric Guitars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Guitar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Guitars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Guitars Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Guitars Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Guitar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Electric Guitars Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Electric Guitars: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Electric Guitars Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Electric Guitars Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Guitar Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Electric Guitars Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Electric Guitars Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Electric Guitars Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Electric Guitars Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Electric Guitars Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Electric Guitars Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Electric Guitars Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electric Guitars: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Electric Guitars Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Electric Guitars Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Electric Guitars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitars Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Electric Guitars Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Electric Guitars Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Electric Guitars Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Guitars:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Electric Guitars Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Electric Guitars Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Electric Guitars Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Electric Guitars Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Electric Guitars Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Electric Guitars Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Electric Guitars Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Electric Guitars Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Electric Guitars Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Electric Guitars Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Electric Guitars: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Electric Guitars Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Electric Guitars Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Electric Guitars Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Electric Guitars Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Electric Guitars Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Electric Guitars Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Electric Guitars Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Electric Guitars Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: