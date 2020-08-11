Snorre Kjesbu, Executive Vice President and Head of Design, Creation and Fulfilment, has informed the company that he will be leaving to take up a new position outside Bang & Olufsen.



Effective today, Martin Skov, Vice President and Head of Product Creation, has been appointed interim Head of Design, Creation and Fulfilment until a permanent solution is in place. Martin Skov has been with Bang & Olufsen for more than 10 years and has extensive experience within product creation, planning and supply chain management. Snorre Kjesbu will remain with the company until 30 September 2020 and assist with the handover of his assignments.

Snorre Kjesbu comments:

“Bang & Olufsen is a unique brand with so many great people and I was looking forward to contributing to realising the company’s potential. However, this was an opportunity that I could not pass up. I want to thank all my passionate colleagues – I am certain they will continue their great work, make amazing products and bring Bang & Olufsen safely into the future.”

CEO, Kristian Teär comments:

“I want to thank Snorre for his contribution to Bang & Olufsen, and I wish him the best of luck with his new endeavor. We have a strong and well-functioning team with highly experienced and skilled people committed to develop new innovative products in line with our strategy, and I’m very pleased that Martin Skov has agreed to take over until further notice.”

