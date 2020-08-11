New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Bicycle Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899400/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pedal Assisted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle Assisted segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Electric Bicycle Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Combined Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Combined segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Bicycle Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Bicycle Motors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Bicycle Motors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pedal Assisted (Operation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Pedal Assisted (Operation) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Pedal Assisted (Operation) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Throttle Assisted (Operation) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Throttle Assisted (Operation) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Throttle Assisted (Operation) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Combined (Operation) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Combined (Operation) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Combined (Operation) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Less than 350W (Power) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Less than 350W (Power) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Less than 350W (Power) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 350W-750W (Power) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 350W-750W (Power) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 350W-750W (Power) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Above 750W (Power) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Above 750W (Power) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Above 750W (Power) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hub Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Mid Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Friction Drive Motors (Motor Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United States
by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United States
by Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United States
by Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Electric Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Electric Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Electric Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027
Table 71: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020-2027
Table 74: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in France by
Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in France by Power:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in France by Motor
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Analysis
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Electric Bicycle Motors Market by Motor
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bicycle Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by
Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Power:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Russia by Motor
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027
Table 134: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020-2027
Table 137: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Power: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 143: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Motor Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Review by Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 174: Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 177: Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bicycle
Motors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Operation for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bicycle
Motors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Analysis by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bicycle
Motors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 191: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market by
Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market by
Power: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Electric Bicycle Motors Market by
Motor Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020-2027
Table 203: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020-2027
Table 206: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by
Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Power:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Brazil by Motor
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Operation: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Power: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to
2027
Table 230: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Breakdown by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Breakdown by Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Motor Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Share Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 239: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation: 2020 to
2027
Table 242: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Historic
Market by Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Historic
Market by Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 247: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: The Middle East Electric Bicycle Motors Historic
Market by Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Electric Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Electric Bicycle Motors Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Operation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Electric Bicycle Motors Market Share
Analysis by Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Market for Electric Bicycle Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power for the
Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
