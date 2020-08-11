New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eddy Current NDT Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899396/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inline Testing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offline Testing Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Eddy Current NDT Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Rotational Testing Equipment Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Rotational Testing Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Criterion NDT, Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Ether NDE Ltd

Fischer Technology Inc.

Foerster Holding GmbH

General Electric Company

ibg NDT Systems Corporation

IMG ULTRASUONI Srl

Magnetic Analysis Corporation Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Rohmann GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

UniWest Corporation

Zetec Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899396/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Eddy Current NDT Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Inline Testing Equipment (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Inline Testing Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Inline Testing Equipment (Equipment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Offline Testing Equipment (Equipment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Offline Testing Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Offline Testing Equipment (Equipment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rotational Testing Equipment (Equipment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rotational Testing Equipment (Equipment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Rotational Testing Equipment (Equipment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Full-Body Inspection/ Leakage Testing Equipment

(Equipment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Full-Body Inspection/ Leakage Testing Equipment

(Equipment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Full-Body Inspection/ Leakage Testing Equipment

(Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Measurement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Measurement (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Measurement (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Detection (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Detection (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Detection (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Testing & Inspection (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Testing & Inspection (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Testing & Inspection (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Heavy Engineering Equipment (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Heavy Engineering Equipment (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Heavy Engineering Equipment (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in the United

States by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Eddy Current NDT Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 42: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Eddy Current NDT Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 45: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review by Equipment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Eddy Current NDT Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eddy

Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Japanese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eddy

Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market by

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 83: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in France by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 91: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 92: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 102: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market by

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Eddy Current NDT

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review by Equipment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Russia by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 143: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 146: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 149: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 157: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review by Equipment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 180: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eddy Current NDT

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Equipment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Eddy Current NDT Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 197: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Equipment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market by

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Eddy Current NDT Equipment

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 209: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 212: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 215: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Brazil by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 223: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 234: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Equipment:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 240: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Eddy Current NDT Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 242: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 243: Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market Share Breakdown in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899396/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001