11 August 2020
Nykredit today publishes financial highlights for H1/2020 of:
Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80
Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the financial highlights:
- The results presented today considerably exceed our expectations earlier this year. We have therefore raised our guidance for business profit and profit before tax for 2020 by DKK 1.5 billion.
- Our customers have generally steered well through the corona crisis so far. We have still not seen clear signs of credit quality deterioration, but have nevertheless made significant impairment provisions to absorb potential future losses. Particularly in March, April and May, demand for lending and liquidity rose considerably as a consequence of the corona crisis. Demand has receded since then concurrently with the reopening of Denmark, but it may increase again. If so, we will naturally stand by our customers once again.
- Despite the corona crisis, we have maintained strong momentum in our underlying core business. We are recording lending and customer growth in Totalkredit and Nykredit Bank, as illustrated by one of our core income items, net interest income, which continues to rise despite decreasing average administration margin payments from customers.
- Totalkredit has – for the first time – recorded lending growth in all 98 municipalities across the country. We are proud to have maintained lending activities throughout Denmark despite the corona crisis. To provide loans to people and businesses all over Denmark – also in times of crisis – lies at the heart of Nykredit's corporate responsibility commitment.
Selected financial highlights for H1/2020:
* Including secured homeowner loans transferred to Totalkredit
H1 Interim Report 2020
The H1 Interim Reports 2020 of the Nykredit Group and the Nykredit Realkredit Group will be announced on 20 August 2020 as planned.
Contact
For further comments, please contact Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 20 37 28 69.
Profit for H1/2020 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group is broadly on a level with that of the Nykredit Group. Comments in this announcement pertain to the Nykredit Group. See page 3 for Nykredit Realkredit Group financial highlights.
Financial highlights
|DKK million
|Nykredit Group
|Nykredit Realkredit Group
|H1/
|H1/
|H1/
|H1/
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|BUSINESS PROFIT AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|Net interest income
|4,832
|4,592
|4,832
|4,592
|Net fee income
|1,136
|1,155
|1,136
|1,155
|Wealth management income
|987
|719
|987
|719
|Net interest from capitalisation
|(198)
|(172)
|(198)
|(172)
|Net income relating to customer benefits programmes
|(97)
|(103)
|(97)
|(103)
|Trading, investment portfolio and other income
|(189)
|1,301
|(189)
|1,301
|Income
|6,470
|7,492
|6,471
|7,492
|Costs
|2,841
|2,502
|2,835
|2,492
|Business profit before impairment charges
|3,630
|4,990
|3,635
|5,001
|Impairment charges for loans and advances
|1,755
|433
|1,755
|433
|Business profit
|1,875
|4,557
|1,880
|4,568
|Legacy derivatives
|(103)
|(269)
|(103)
|(269)
|Badwill, impairment of goodwill and amortisation of customer relationships
|(2)
|-
|(2)
|-
|Profit before tax for the period
|1,770
|4,288
|1,775
|4,298
|Tax
|204
|681
|205
|684
|Profit for the period
|1,566
|3,606
|1,570
|3,615
|Other comprehensive income, remaining items
|(35)
|(3)
|(35)
|(3)
|Comprehensive income for the period
|1,531
|3,603
|1,535
|3,612
|Interest on Additional Tier 1 capital charged against equity
|117
|116
|116
|117
|Minority interests
|14
|-
|14
|-
|SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET
|Assets
|30.06.2020
|30.06.2019
|30.06.2020
|30.06.2019
|Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
|32,698
|43,475
|32,698
|43,475
|Mortgage loans at fair value
|1,313,138
|1,232,135
|1,313,138
|1,232,135
|Bank loans excluding reverse repurchase lending
|67,014
|63,505
|67,014
|66,505
|Bonds and equities
|114,005
|117,650
|114,005
|117,650
|Remaining assets
|71,035
|83,929
|71,048
|83,943
|Total assets
|1,597,890
|1,540,695
|1,597,903
|1,540,708
|Liabilities and equity
|Payables to credit institutions and central banks
|14,445
|26,647
|14,445
|26,647
|Deposits excluding repo deposits
|85,267
|79,940
|85,278
|79,959
|Bonds in issue at fair value
|1,313,990
|1,263,666
|1,313,990
|1,263,666
|Subordinated debt
|10,951
|11,077
|10,951
|11,077
|Remaining liabilities
|87,446
|78,796
|87,433
|78,786
|Equity
|85,791
|80,569
|85,806
|80,573
|Total liabilities and equity
|1,597,890
|1,540,695
|1,597,903
|1,540,708
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Profit for the period as % of average business capital (ROAC)¹
|4.6
|12.4
|4.6
|12.2
|Profit for the period as % of average equity²
|3.6
|9.2
|3.7
|9.2
|Costs as % of income
|43.9
|33.4
|43.8
|33.3
|Total provisions for loan impairment and guarantees
|9,579
|8,027
|9,579
|8,027
|Impairment charges for the period, %
|0.12
|0.03
|0.12
|0.03
|Total capital ratio, %
|22.0
|23.2
|23.2
|24.7
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|19.2
|20.5
|19.2
|20.5
|Internal capital adequacy requirement, %
|10.7
|10.1
|10.7
|10.1
|Average number of staff, full-time equivalent
|3,726
|3,378
|3,726
|3,378
¹ "Profit for the period as % pa of average business capital (ROAC)" shows profit for the period relative to business capital. Profit corresponds to profit for accounting purposes less interest expenses for Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital plus value adjustment of strategic equities recognised as "Other comprehensive income".
² For the purpose of return on equity, the AT1 capital raised in 2015 is treated as a financial obligation for accounting purposes, and the dividends for the period thereon for accounting purposes are included as interest expenses on subordinated debt in profit for the period.
