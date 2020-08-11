Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Phase Change Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phase Change Materials (PCMs) are wax-like thermal compounds that change phase at a specifically formulated temperature. A wide range of PCMs have been developed including organic (paraffins and fatty acids), inorganics (salt hydrates and metallic) and eutectic combination of organic and/or inorganic materials. Thermal energy storage using PCMs is an effective way to store thermal energy. PCMs store thermal energy in the form of latent heat.

Latent heat energy storage (LHES) systems PCMs are well known for its excellent thermal energy storage and release during melting and solidifications respectively, and are a key solution for the implementation of renewable energies. PCMs can be efficiently deployed in applications where significant temperature difference exists in the system for intermittent thermal energy storage. These systems take advantage of the latent heat of phase change of PCM during their melting/ solidification processes to store or release heat depending on the needs and availability.

Markets where PCMs are applied include:

Buildings for thermal management.

Cement and pavements.

Heat pumps.

Electronic devices.

Solar power plants.

Cooling vests and clothing in medical and textiles.

Thermal management in electric vehicle batteries.

Thermal batteries.

Refrigerated packaging and transport.

This report covers:

Types of phase change materials, properties, advantages, drawbacks. Types covered include paraffins, non-paraffins, salt and salt composites, metal and metal alloys, biobased, nanomaterial based.

Patent analysis.

Markets for phase change materials including aerospace, automotive, building and construction, energy, electronics, medical, food and drink, packaging, shipping, solar thermal systems, textiles and apparel.

Global revenues for phase change materials by type, market and region.

42 In-depth company profiles including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Advanced Cooling Technologies, Axiotherm GmbH, Boyd Corporation, Climator SWEDEN AB, Croda, Encapsys LLC, Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers

1.2 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

1.3 Advantages of Phase Change Materials

1.4 Phase change materials (PCM) drawbacks

1.5 Commercially available PCMs, by company

1.6 Global revenues, historical and estimated to 2030

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Thermal energy storage (TES)

2.2 Sensible heat storage

2.3 Latent heat

2.4 Phase change materials

3 PATENT ANALYSIS

4 END USER MARKETS FOR PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

4.1 Aerospace

4.2.2 Air-conditioning

4.3 Building and construction

4.4 Energy

4.5 Electronics

4.6 Medical

4.7 Food and drink

4.8 Solar thermal systems

4.9 Textiles and apparel

5 COMPANY PROFILES

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Cooling Technologies

Axiotherm GmbH

Boyd Corporation

Climator SWEDEN AB

Croda

Encapsys LLC

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

