Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, System (Advanced Traffic Management System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, and Others), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing concerns toward public safety, growing traffic congestion problems, rising favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management, increasing adoption of eco-friendly automobile technologies, and the development of smart cities across the world. However, issues related to high installation costs and the slow-growing infrastructure sector are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global ITS market. The manufacturing units are highly hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a delay in ongoing transport projects to a greater extent. Some experts argue that the governments may rethink on their recently announced transport project plans to curb traffic congestion.



Based on the offering, the ITS market for roadways has been divided into hardware, software, and services. The high growth rate of the software segment is attributed to the deployment of various advanced software solutions and complex algorithms to strengthen the overall information and communication systems.



The largest market size of the advanced traffic management system is due to the increasing traffic congestion on roads across the world. Moreover, the rising number of vehicles, due to the availability of favorable deals offered by the automobile manufacturers and changing lifestyles of people, are also leading to the rising traffic congestion. So, it is expected that the advanced traffic management system will be deployed significantly across the globe to address the growing traffic congestion.



The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The deployment of ITS to reduce traffic congestion and boost safety on roads is propelling the growth of the ITS market in North America. In addition, the development related to ITS deployment in North American countries - including the US and Canada - is also empowering the market in the region.



In this report, the ITS market for roadways has been segmented on the basis of offering, system, application, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the ITS ecosystem.



Key Report Benefits:

This report includes statistics for the ITS market for roadways based on offering, system, application, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the ITS market have been provided in detail in this report.

This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches and developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Design



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 ITS Market, by Protocol



7 ITS Market for Roadways, by Offering



8 ITS Market in Roadways, by System



9 ITS Market for Roadways, by Application



10 ITS Market for Railways, by Application



11 ITS Market for Aviation, by Application



12 ITS Market in Maritime, by Application



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles

Cellint

Citilog

Cubic Corporation

Denso Corporation

Efkon GmbH

Flir Systems, Inc.

Garmin

Geotoll

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Iteris

Kapsch Trafficcom

Lanner Electronics

Q-Free

Ricardo

Right to Win

Savari

Siemens

Systems

Thales Group

Tomtom International BV

Transcore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6b17x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900