This report on the connected cow and farm market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of the various systems and services that cater to the connected farm ecosystem. The study includes market analysis of seven categories of systems - Health Monitoring, Mating Management, Herd Management, Automated Milking, Comfort and Cleaning, Automated Feeding, and others.



The study also covers the analysis of the market for services for the connected farm environment. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for systems across five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).



The connected cow and farm market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from users, buyers, farmers, farm owners, and consultants. The report also provides their preferences, priorities and perception of the application of connected systems in this ecosystem. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as user ratings across regions for farm systems, services, dashboard features, and deployment timeframes.



The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The connected cow and farm market is segmented into two categories - Systems and Services; by Regions.



By Systems - the market size and forecasts is provided by seven types of systems: Health Monitoring, Mating Management, Herd Management, Automated Milking, Comfort & Cleaning, Automated Feeding and Others.

By Services - the market size and forecasts is provided for three types of services: Consulting and Implementation, Training and Development, and Maintenance.

By Regions - the market size and forecasts is provided for five regions: North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Connected Cow and Farm: Research Overview and Summary

1.1 Research Design

1.2 Executive Summary



2 Connected Cow and Farm: Market Overview and Forces

2.1 Market Introduction

2.2 Market Forces



3 Connected Cow and Farm: Market Size and Forecast By Segments

3.1 Market Overview and Trends

3.2 Connected Cow and Farm Market by Systems

3.3 Connected Cow and Farm Market by Services



4 Connected Cow and Farm: Market Size and Forecast By Systems

4.1 Health Monitoring

4.2 Mating Management

4.3 Herd Management

4.4 Automated Milking

4.5 Comfort and Cleaning

4.6 Automated Feeding

4.7 Others



5 Connected Cow and Farm: Market Size And Forecast - By Regions

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Central America/Latin America

5.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 Connected Cow And Farm: Market Supply and Demand Trends

6.1 Supply Side - Player Profiles and Markets

6.2 Demand Side Analysis



