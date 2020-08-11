New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Voltage Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Ferroresonant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tap Switching segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $635.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Distribution Voltage Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$635.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$634 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Basler Electric Company

Belotti Srl

Daihen Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Howard Industries, Inc.

J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Siemens AG

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)

Toshiba Corporation

Utility Systems Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Distribution Voltage Regulator Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power

Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur

Market Growth

Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017

-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50

Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$

Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$

Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution

Voltage Regulator Market

Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18

Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for

the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23

Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market

Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for

Distribution Voltage Regulator

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Voltage Regulator

Distribution Voltage Regulator

Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ferroresonant (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ferroresonant (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ferroresonant (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tap Switching (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tap Switching (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tap Switching (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Distribution Voltage Regulators Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 28: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Distribution Voltage Regulators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Distribution Voltage Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulators Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulators in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Distribution Voltage Regulators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulators in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Distribution Voltage

Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Distribution Voltage Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 79: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulators

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 92: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Distribution Voltage Regulators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 112: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Distribution Voltage

Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Distribution Voltage Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Distribution Voltage

Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulators

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 140: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Distribution Voltage Regulators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage

Regulators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage

Regulators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage

Regulators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Distribution Voltage Regulators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Distribution Voltage Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Distribution Voltage

Regulators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 190: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulators

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Distribution Voltage Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Distribution Voltage Regulators Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Distribution Voltage Regulators Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Distribution Voltage Regulators Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001