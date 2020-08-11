New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Voltage Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899367/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Ferroresonant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tap Switching segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $635.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Distribution Voltage Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$635.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$634 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power
Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur
Market Growth
Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017
-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50
Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$
Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$
Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution
Voltage Regulator Market
Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18
Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for
the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23
Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market
Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for
Distribution Voltage Regulator
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Voltage Regulator
Distribution Voltage Regulator
Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator
