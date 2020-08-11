Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Robot Market: Focus on Product Types, Components and Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This mobile robot market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.62% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global mobile robot market with a share of 40.20% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is another prominent region for the mobile robot market.
The global mobile robot market is likely to showcase a high growth rate, owing to the growing usage of robots in emerging countries for varied applications, the advancing technology, and the increasing concerns for labor safety and human. Recent innovations and government funding and initiatives in robotics and AI domain have enabled the solution providers to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry.
The mobile robot market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of product type, component, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the mobile robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different solutions, which includes types, applications, and components of robots.
The mobile robot market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country is also provided.
The key market players in the global mobile robot market include AUBO Robotics, Blue Ocean Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Eddyfi, Fetch Robotics, GE Inspection Robotics, Locus Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Mobile Industrial Robots, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ Group, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, and Transbotics Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Business Dynamics
2 Products
2.1 Mobile Robot Market - Products and Specifications
2.2 Global Mobile Robot Market (by Type), Value and Volume Data, 2019-2025
2.3 Global Mobile Robot Market (by Component), Value Data, 2019-2025
2.4 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix
2.5 Patent Analysis
3 Applications
3.1 Emerging New Application Areas for Mobile Robot during COVID-19
3.2 Global Mobile Robot Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data, 2019-2025
4 Regions
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Aethon Inc
5.2.2 AUBO Robotics
5.2.3 Blue Ocean Robotics
5.2.4 Clearpath Robotics Inc.
5.2.5 Eddyfi
5.2.6 Fetch Robotics, Inc.
5.2.7 GE Inspection Robotics
5.2.8 Locus Robotics
5.2.9 Lockheed Martin
5.2.10 Mobile Industrial Robots
5.2.11 Northrop Grumman
5.2.12 QinetiQ Group
5.2.13 Seegrid Corporation
5.2.14 Swisslog Holding AG
5.2.15 Transbotics Corporation
6 Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9n89
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: