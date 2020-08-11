Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Erosion Control, Sediment Management, and Stabilization: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

This report organizes technologies into the following segments, presenting detailed market data for each:

  • Erosion control blankets.
  • Jute.
  • Blown straw.
  • Hydromulch.
  • Hydroseed.
  • Wattles and filter socks.
  • Degradable geotextiles: thermoplastic starch, PLAs, PHAs, and cellulose acetate.
  • Low-impact development (LID) technologies.

The following applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:

  • Commercial building construction.
  • Residential development construction.
  • Industrial facility construction.
  • Mining industry.
  • Road construction.
  • Pipeline installation (water and energy).
  • Eco/restoration.
  • Drainage stabilization and long-term applications.

The Report Includes:

  • 71 data tables and 10 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for sustainable erosion control, sediment management, and stabilization
  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Characterization and quantification of market-based on technology categories, technology lists, characteristics, technological trends, and products
  • Comparison between erosion control versus sediment control; information on sustainable erosion control and highlights of the best management practices
  • Information on degradable geotextiles and description of their types, i.e., thermoplastic starch, cellulose acetate, and PLAs and PHAs
  • Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth and a relevant patent analysis
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their company profiles, including 3M, BASF Corp., Finn Corp., Huesker Inc., Nilex Inc., Tenax Corp., and Turf Maker

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • American Excelsior Co.
  • American Textile And Supply Inc.
  • Apex
  • BASF
  • Belton Industries Inc.
  • Bowie Industries Inc.
  • Certainteed (Saint-Gobain)
  • Cherokee Manufacturing Llc
  • Carthage Mills Erosion Control Co.
  • Contech Engineered Solutions
  • Enviroscape
  • Filtrexx (SWM)
  • Finn Corp.
  • Flint Industries
  • Geo Products
  • Geosolutions
  • Geo-Synthetics Systems Llc
  • Hanesgeo Components
  • Huesker Inc.
  • L&M Supply And Manufacturing
  • Layfield Group
  • Maccaferri Inc.
  • MST Gruppe
  • Nilex Inc.
  • Ovasco Industries
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (Swm)
  • Shandong Taifeng Geosynthetics Corp.
  • Silt Sock Erosion Control Products
  • Tenax Corp.
  • Tencate Geosynthetics
  • Terrafix Geosynthetics
  • Turf Maker
  • U.S. Fabrics Inc.
  • Virens
  • Western Excelsior

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

