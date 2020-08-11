Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Erosion Control, Sediment Management, and Stabilization: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

This report organizes technologies into the following segments, presenting detailed market data for each:

Erosion control blankets.

Jute.

Blown straw.

Hydromulch.

Hydroseed.

Wattles and filter socks.

Degradable geotextiles: thermoplastic starch, PLAs, PHAs, and cellulose acetate.

Low-impact development (LID) technologies.

The following applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:

Commercial building construction.

Residential development construction.

Industrial facility construction.

Mining industry.

Road construction.

Pipeline installation (water and energy).

Eco/restoration.

Drainage stabilization and long-term applications.

The Report Includes:

71 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global market for sustainable erosion control, sediment management, and stabilization

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Characterization and quantification of market-based on technology categories, technology lists, characteristics, technological trends, and products

Comparison between erosion control versus sediment control; information on sustainable erosion control and highlights of the best management practices

Information on degradable geotextiles and description of their types, i.e., thermoplastic starch, cellulose acetate, and PLAs and PHAs

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth and a relevant patent analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their company profiles, including 3M, BASF Corp., Finn Corp., Huesker Inc., Nilex Inc., Tenax Corp., and Turf Maker

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Chapter 8 Patent Review and New Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

American Excelsior Co.

American Textile And Supply Inc.

Apex

BASF

Belton Industries Inc.

Bowie Industries Inc.

Certainteed (Saint-Gobain)

Cherokee Manufacturing Llc

Carthage Mills Erosion Control Co.

Contech Engineered Solutions

Enviroscape

Filtrexx (SWM)

Finn Corp.

Flint Industries

Geo Products

Geosolutions

Geo-Synthetics Systems Llc

Hanesgeo Components

Huesker Inc.

L&M Supply And Manufacturing

Layfield Group

Maccaferri Inc.

MST Gruppe

Nilex Inc.

Ovasco Industries

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (Swm)

Shandong Taifeng Geosynthetics Corp.

Silt Sock Erosion Control Products

Tenax Corp.

Tencate Geosynthetics

Terrafix Geosynthetics

Turf Maker

U.S. Fabrics Inc.

Virens

Western Excelsior

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uafny9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900