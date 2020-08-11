Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Advanced Packaging market accounted for $29.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $73.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals, rising demand for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers, increasing trend of advanced architecture in electronic products, and favourable government policies and regulations in developing countries.



However, high initial costs of advanced packaging with higher maintenance costs of these systems are likely to hamper the market. Moreover, the rise in the usage of advanced packaging by the automotive industry is creating further large opportunities for the players operating in the advanced packaging market.



Advanced packaging is a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion to silicon wafers, logic units, and memory, during the final stage of semiconductor manufacturing process. This packaging allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. In addition, it involves grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, which include 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out-wafer-level packaging, and system-in-package.



By technology, Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever increasing demands of the consumer electronic products. The main advantages of FOWLP are the substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, a higher performance due to shorter interconnects together with direct IC connection by thin film metallization instead of wire bonds or flip chip bumps and lower parasitic effects.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast timeline, owing to huge end-user demand for advanced packaging in the countries like China and India and growing population and the customer-side demand. Prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging. Moreover, China is the largest growing economy with a large population and according to statistics from China's semiconductor association, the import of IC is increasing for the consecutive year.



Some of the key players in advanced packaging market include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Amkor Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Ltd, SSS MicroTec SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microchip Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Chipbond Technology Corporation, and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.



Technologies Covered:

Wafer Level CSP

Flip Chip CSP

Fan Out wafer-level packaging (FO WLP)

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

2.5D/3D

Chip-Scale Packaging

3D Integrated Circuit Packaging

Fan Out Silicon in Package

3D Wafer Level Package

Fan-in wafer-level packaging (FI WLP)

5D

3.0 DIC

Other Types

End Users Covered:

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

IT and Telecommunication

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

MEMS & Sensor

Misc Logic and Memory

Analog & Mixed Signal

Wireless Connectivity

Optoelectronic

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Products Covered:

Intelligent Technology

Modified Atmosphere

Active Technology

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Product Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Advanced Packaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wafer Level CSP

5.3 Flip Chip CSP

5.4 Fan Out wafer-level packaging (FO WLP)

5.5 Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

5.6 2.5D/3D

5.7 Chip-Scale Packaging

5.8 3D Integrated Circuit Packaging

5.9 Fan Out Silicon in Package

5.10 3D Wafer Level Package

5.11 Fan-in wafer-level packaging (FI WLP)

5.12 5D

5.13 3.0 DIC

5.14 Other Types

5.14.1 Flip-Chip Package-in-Package

5.14.2 Embedded Die

5.14.3 Thin Quad Flat Packages



6 Global Advanced Packaging Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Healthcare

6.3 Aerospace & Defense

6.4 Consumer Electronics

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Industrial

6.7 IT and Telecommunication

6.8 Other End Users

6.8.1 Paper & Pulp

6.8.2 Oil & Gas



7 Global Advanced Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 MEMS & Sensor

7.3 Misc Logic and Memory

7.4 Analog & Mixed Signal

7.5 Wireless Connectivity

7.6 Optoelectronic

7.7 Light-emitting Diode (LED)



8 Global Advanced Packaging Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Intelligent Technology

8.3 Modified Atmosphere

8.4 Active Technology



9 Global Advanced Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

11.2 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

11.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

11.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.5 Texas Instruments

11.6 Amkor Technology, Inc.

11.7 Intel Corporation

11.8 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation,

11.9 STATS ChipPAC Ltd

11.10 SSS MicroTec SE

11.11 International Business Machines Corporation

11.12 Microchip Technology

11.13 United Microelectronics Corporation

11.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

11.15 Chipbond Technology Corporation

11.16 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.



