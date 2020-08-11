Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for skincare, men's grooming products and eco-friendly attributes of glass packaging are the major factors driving market growth. However, fragility and weight of glass packaging are restraining market growth.



Packaging constitutes an important part of the functionality and esthetics of cosmetic and perfumery products and can affect the effectiveness of the formulation and quality of the contained product. As the glass material has superiority over other products it is widely used in the packaging of cosmetics and perfumery industry.



Based on end user, the fragrances segment is likely to have a huge demand as fragrance manufacturers prefer glass jars and bottles for packaging, as glass offers superior containment properties and is compatible with different product formulations. Glass packaging maintains scents and carbonation very well, making it a great choice for items like fragrances. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the populace here shows a marked proclivity for grooming products. Asia Pacific is home to a huge millennial population base, which serves as the key demography for end-use industries, thereby creating significant avenues for the penetration of distinguished solutions in the cosmetic and perfume glass packaging market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market include Albea S.A, Aptar Group Inc, Continental Bottle Co Limited, Coverpla S.A., Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Pochet SAS, Premi spa, Quadpack Ltd, Saverglass sas, iecam Group, Stlzle Glass Group, Swallowfield Plc, Verescence France SASU, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V. and ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A.



Capacities Covered:

Up to 50 ml

50-100 ml

100-150 ml

150-200 ml

Above 200 ml

Products Covered:

Jars

Bottles

End Users Covered:

Fragrances

Hair Care

Make Up

Nail Care

Skincare

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



