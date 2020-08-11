New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Display Controllers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899358/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCD Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Touchscreen Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Display Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Multi-Display Controllers Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Multi-Display Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 316-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cyviz AS

Digital View Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation.

Raio Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Solomon Systech (International) Limited

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Display Controller Market to Witness Moderate Growth

LCD Controllers Dominated the Market Owing to Wider Adoption of

LCD Technology in Displays

Automotive Applications to Register Highest Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Display Controller Market Share by

Application Type: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Display Controller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

An Overview of Leading Market Players



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Advanced Display Type of Mobile

Communication Devices to Provide Impetus for Display

Controller Market

Increase in Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets to Drive Market

Demand

Growth of Worldwide Mobile Traffic (in Exabytes per Month) by

Device Type: 2017-2022

Worldwide Mobile Phones Users (in Billion): 2015-2020

Innovations to Bolster Market Demand

With Increase in New Product Launches, the Market is set for

Considerable Gains

An Overview of Display Controllers

Touchscreen controllers

Video Display Controllers

Multi-monitor Controllers

Increasing Use of Displays, Particularly in Various Events and

Trade Shows to Drive Market Growth

Worldwide Digital Signage Market Value (in Billion USD): 2016

and 2023

Revenue (in Million USD) of Outdoor LED Displays: 2014-2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Display Controllers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Display Controllers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Display Controllers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LCD Controllers (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LCD Controllers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LCD Controllers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Touchscreen Controllers (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Touchscreen Controllers (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Touchscreen Controllers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Multi-Display Controllers (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Multi-Display Controllers (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Multi-Display Controllers (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Smart Display Controllers (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Smart Display Controllers (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Smart Display Controllers (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Digital Display Controllers (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Digital Display Controllers (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Digital Display Controllers (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Appliances (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Appliances (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Appliances (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial Control (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial Control (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial Control (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Medical Equipment (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Medical Equipment (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Medical Equipment (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Office Automation (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Office Automation (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Office Automation (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Mobile Communication Devices (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 35: Mobile Communication Devices (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Mobile Communication Devices (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 37: Entertainment & Gaming (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: Entertainment & Gaming (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Entertainment & Gaming (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Display Controller Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Display Controllers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Display Controllers Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Display Controllers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Display Controllers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Display Controllers Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Display Controllers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Display Controllers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Display Controllers Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Display Controllers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Display Controllers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Display

Controllers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Display Controllers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Display Controllers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Display Controllers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Display Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Display Controllers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Display Controllers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Display Controller Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Display Controllers Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Display Controllers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Display Controllers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Display Controllers Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Display Controllers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Display Controllers Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Display Controllers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Display Controllers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Display Controllers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Display Controllers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Display Controllers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Display Controllers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Display Controllers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Display Controllers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Display Controllers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Display Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for Display Controllers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Display Controllers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Display Controllers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Display Controllers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: United Kingdom Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Display Controllers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: United Kingdom Display Controllers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Display Controllers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Spanish Display Controllers Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Display Controllers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Spanish Display Controllers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Display Controllers Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 105: Spanish Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Display Controllers Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Russian Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Russian Display Controllers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Display Controllers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Display Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Display Controllers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 119: Display Controllers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Display Controllers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Display Controllers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Display Controllers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Display Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Australian Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Display Controllers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Australian Display Controllers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 133: Indian Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Indian Display Controllers Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Display Controllers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Indian Display Controllers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Display Controllers Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 138: Indian Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: Display Controllers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Display Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Display Controllers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: South Korean Display Controllers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Display Controllers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Display Controllers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Display Controllers Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Display Controllers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American Display Controllers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 152: Display Controllers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Display Controllers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Display Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Display Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Latin American Demand for Display Controllers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Display Controllers Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Latin American Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 161: Display Controllers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Argentinean Display Controllers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Display Controllers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Argentinean Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 166: Display Controllers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Display Controllers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Display Controllers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Display Controllers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 170: Brazilian Display Controllers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Brazilian Display Controllers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 172: Display Controllers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Mexican Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Display Controllers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Mexican Display Controllers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Display Controllers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Latin America Display Controllers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Latin America Display Controllers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Display Controllers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 183: Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East Display Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 185: Display Controllers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Display Controllers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: The Middle East Display Controllers Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Display Controllers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 190: The Middle East Display Controllers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 191: Display Controllers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 192: The Middle East Display Controllers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Market for Display Controllers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Display Controllers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Iranian Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Display

Controllers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Iranian Display Controllers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Display Controllers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Display Controllers Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Israeli Display Controllers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 203: Display Controllers Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Israeli Display Controllers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Display Controllers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Display Controllers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Display Controllers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Display Controllers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Display Controllers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Saudi Arabian Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: Display Controllers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Display Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Display Controllers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: United Arab Emirates Display Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Display Controllers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Rest of Middle East Display Controllers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Display Controllers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Rest of Middle East Display Controllers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Display Controllers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 223: African Display Controllers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Display Controllers Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: African Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: African Display Controllers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Display Controllers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Display Controllers Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

