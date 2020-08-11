New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Display Controllers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899358/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCD Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Touchscreen Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Display Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Multi-Display Controllers Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Multi-Display Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 316-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Display Controller Market to Witness Moderate Growth
LCD Controllers Dominated the Market Owing to Wider Adoption of
LCD Technology in Displays
Automotive Applications to Register Highest Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Display Controller Market Share by
Application Type: 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Display Controller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Market Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Advanced Display Type of Mobile
Communication Devices to Provide Impetus for Display
Controller Market
Increase in Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets to Drive Market
Demand
Growth of Worldwide Mobile Traffic (in Exabytes per Month) by
Device Type: 2017-2022
Worldwide Mobile Phones Users (in Billion): 2015-2020
Innovations to Bolster Market Demand
With Increase in New Product Launches, the Market is set for
Considerable Gains
An Overview of Display Controllers
Touchscreen controllers
Video Display Controllers
Multi-monitor Controllers
Increasing Use of Displays, Particularly in Various Events and
Trade Shows to Drive Market Growth
Worldwide Digital Signage Market Value (in Billion USD): 2016
and 2023
Revenue (in Million USD) of Outdoor LED Displays: 2014-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
