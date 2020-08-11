Grieg Seafood ASA will release its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. CEST.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation and subsequent Q&A will be held in English.

The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200818_1/





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, targeting 100 000 tonnes of harvest (GWT) in 2020. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 800 people are employed by the Company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim to harvest 150 000 tonnes, to achieve cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.