The effect of COVID-19 has been dramatic on the warehouse club industry in the short term and likely represents an inflection point that will drive growth over the long term. The Warehouse Club Industry Guide (2020 edition) provides all the information needed to prepare and sell BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers in the United States and internationally.



Written by a former warehouse club buyer, the Warehouse Club Industry Guide bridges the information gap between what you know and what club buyers want and provides a clear window on this growing $251.6 billion industry.



Key chapters include category sales, worldwide industry sales, worldwide location analysis, private label analysis, web site review, understanding club buyers, buying and operating strategies for each club operator, packaging strategies and sales and location projections through 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

What is a club?

Historical Quotes

Club Sales Data

Location Analysis

Member Profile and Analysis

In-Club Ancillary Businesses

Member Services

Club Magazines

Category SKU

Category Sales

Private Label

Private Label Detail

Web Sites

COVID-19

Department Analysis

Seasonal Analysis

Item Basket Comparison

CLUB PROGRAMS, PRODUCTS

Understanding Club Buyers

Pricing Concepts

Product Development

Club Observations

Marketing Money

Product Demonstrations

Coupons

Packaging

U.S. Merchants

Product Distribution

Brokers

Club Industry Survey

COSTCO WHOLESALE

Costco Profile

Costco Buying and Operating

Costco Financials

Costco Layout

Costco International

Costco Locations

Jim Sinegal

Sol Price

Price Club History

Costco History

SAM'S CLUB

Sam's Club Profile

Sam's Club Buying and Operating

Sam's Club Financials

Sam's Club Layout

Sam's Club International

Sam's Club Locations

PACE Membership History

Sam's Club History

BJ'S WHOLESALE

BJ's Profile

BJ's Buying and Operating

BJ's Financials

BJ's Layout

BJ's Locations

BJ's History

COST-U-LESS

Cost-U-Less Profile

Cost-U-Less Buying and Operating

Cost-U-Less Layout

Cost-U-Less Locations

Cost-U-Less History

PRICESMART

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart Buying and Operating

PriceSmart Financials

PriceSmart Layout

PriceSmart Locations

PriceSmart History

FINANCIAL PAST, FUTURE

Yearly Financial History

Club Industry Future

