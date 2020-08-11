Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Club Industry Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The effect of COVID-19 has been dramatic on the warehouse club industry in the short term and likely represents an inflection point that will drive growth over the long term. The Warehouse Club Industry Guide (2020 edition) provides all the information needed to prepare and sell BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers in the United States and internationally.
Written by a former warehouse club buyer, the Warehouse Club Industry Guide bridges the information gap between what you know and what club buyers want and provides a clear window on this growing $251.6 billion industry.
Key chapters include category sales, worldwide industry sales, worldwide location analysis, private label analysis, web site review, understanding club buyers, buying and operating strategies for each club operator, packaging strategies and sales and location projections through 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CLUB PROGRAMS, PRODUCTS
COSTCO WHOLESALE
SAM'S CLUB
BJ'S WHOLESALE
COST-U-LESS
PRICESMART
FINANCIAL PAST, FUTURE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx24dh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: