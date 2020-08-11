Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets Strategies and Trends With Forecasts By Type Of Calibration, By Industry and By Country 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This industry standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size, it examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. The report looks at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms are included. The report helps readers to develop new service packaging and offerings and consider integrated marketing programs.



29 companies are profiled in this report. This latest version of the report includes a Major Metropolitan Market Size Table 2019.



All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Definition



2. Market Overview

2.1 Manufacturer Practices

2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

2.3 Accreditation

2.4 Segments and Capability

2.5 Industry Structure and Participants

2.6 Geographic Influences



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

3.4 Services Packaging

3.5 Technology Development



4. Pricing and Business Development

4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

4.2 Promotion

4.3 Customer Service

4.4 Merger and Acquisition

4.5 Competition



5. Industry Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Aerospace/Defense

5.2 Agriculture and Food Production

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

5.5 Communication

5.6 General Manufacturing

5.7 High Technology

5.8 Material Production

5.9 Other



6. Recent Market Activity

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.

Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

Keysight opens a new calibration facility

Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

Trescal Announces 3 Acquisitions

Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global

Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones

Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions

Cross Company Acquires J. A. King

Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025: 2017 Accreditation

Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc.

Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument

Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

7. Key Players

8. The Global Market for Calibration Services

8.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type



9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

9.1 Electrical Calibration

9.2 Dimensional Calibration

9.3 Mechanical Calibration

9.4 Thermal Calibration

9.5 Other Calibration



10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

10.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

10.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

10.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

10.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

10.5 Calibration Market Other Industry



11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

11.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. 2019 Market Size Forecasts

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Acteam

Ametek

Angel's Instrumentation Inc.

Beamex

Boonton Electronics

Bruel & Kjaer

Consumers Energy

Cross Company

Diamond Technical

e2b calibration

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke

Gauge Repair Service

GE Kaye

Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.

Innocal (Cole Parmer)

Instron

J. A. King

Keysight Technologies

Laboratory Testing Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Metriccontrol

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

NBS Calibrations

Newbow Aerospace

Noisecom

Optical Test and Calibration

QTI

QTI Validaciones

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Stahlwille UK

TAC Technical Instrument

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Tektronix

Teseq

Thales Calibration Services

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat

Trescal

