MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 45 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Minneapolis and St. Paul market in Minnesota. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.



“For the first time, more than 4 million Minnesotans will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” said Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “Local TV news is critical for receiving alerts about the 2020 elections, coronavirus-related safety information as well as staying informed about people in the community voicing their opinions through peaceful protest. This makes Locast an important lifeline for Minnesotans, especially for those who can’t get local TV channels from an off-air antenna or cannot afford a pay-TV subscription.”

Goodfriend continued, “Particularly when dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcasting. Minnesotans can stay on top of local emergency information, coverage of major party political conventions and local elections, professional football, and more – on the go, over the Internet – through Locast. We have used our best efforts to make local broadcast more accessible to you.”

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org . Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access to the Locast app’s user-interface, log-in screens, and program guide.

Locast delivers 48 local TV channels in the Minneapolis-St. Paul designated market area (DMA), including KSTP ABC 5, KARE NBC 11, WCCO CBS 4, KMSP FOX 9, PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Antenna TV, The CW, CourtTV, GRIT, Univision, Telemundo and more. Locast is accessible to viewers in more than 50 counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul DMA and in seven counties in western Wisconsin.

Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org .

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 22 U.S. TV markets and serves more than 139 million viewers or 42% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.4 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org . Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the FCC’s Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org .

Press contact: Marc Lumpkin Altitude Public Relations for Locast 303-378-2366,