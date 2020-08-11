- Second Quarter Revenues Increase 21% to $8.9 Million -

- U.S. WatchPATTM Revenues Increase 31% to $6.6 Million -

- Company to Host Conference Call Today at 8:00 am ET, 3:00 pm IT -

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

“Our second quarter results reflect encouraging growth and we have taken several steps to capitalize on this momentum. The recent traction among both new and existing customers in the context of survey results from 300 centers indicating volumes of 70% Home Sleep Apnea Tests versus volumes of 30% in-lab1 is a testament to the advantage of our home-based and digital care pathway sleep solutions and our ability to reach the large undiagnosed patient population suffering from sleep apnea,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical.

“While we are pleased with our solid results, there are still many macro factors that remain fluid as the pandemic unfolds, leading to our cautious near-term outlook as we approach the second half of the year. Nonetheless, this does not change our long-term value proposition or market opportunity,” concluded Glick.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $8.9 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.



U.S WatchPAT revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $6.6 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Recent Business and Production Updates

Doubled WatchPAT ONE production capacity from approximately 3,000 units per week in May to approximately 6,000 units per week in June to meet the overwhelming demand as seen in our backlog from the first quarter, which, as a result, is now normalized.



Active centers using WatchPAT ONE reached a total of 291 after onboarding over 10 new customers per week on average throughout the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 21% to $8.9 million, compared to $7.4 million in the same quarter in 2019. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in WatchPAT sales in the U.S. and Japan, offset by a decrease in WatchPAT sales in Europe and in the rest of the world.

WatchPAT revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 20% to $7.9 million, compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter in 2019.

U.S. WatchPAT revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased 31% to $6.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in the same quarter in 2019, driven primarily by WatchPAT ONE sales as well as WatchPAT Direct sales. Sales from disposables and renewable products, including WatchPAT ONE, comprised approximately 78% of WatchPAT revenues in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 65% in the same quarter in 2019.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $6.0 million, compared to $5.7 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 68%, compared to 78% in the same quarter in 2019. Non-IFRS gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 70%, compared to 79% in the same quarter in 2019) See “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below(. Gross margin decline was manly driven by the increase in WatchPAT ONE sales.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the same quarter in 2019. The increase in operating loss was primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in revenues. Selling and marketing expenses increased 31% to $5.9 million, compared to $4.5 million in the same quarter in 2019, due to the planned expansion of the U.S. sales team into new geographical territories and verticals (32 territories and verticals as of June 30, 2020, compared to 27 territories and verticals as of June 30, 2019), as well as additional sales commissions resulting from the increase in revenues. Research and development expenses increased 22% to 1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same quarter in 2019, driven by an increase in personnel to support product development (including the digital health platform).

Non-IFRS operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the same quarter in 2019. Non-IFRS operating loss excludes approximately $0.8 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; and expenses relating to reduction in manpower, compared to $0.8 million of similar expenses for the same quarter in 2019 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same quarter in 2019.

Non-IFRS net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same quarter in 2019. Non-IFRS net loss excludes approximately $0.8 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and gain from reevaluation of derivatives, compared to $0.7 million of similar expenses and gains for the same quarter in 2019 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and a short-term bank deposit of $45.2 million.

First Half 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 29% to $17.3 million, compared to $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in WatchPAT sales in the U.S. and Japan, offset by a decrease in WatchPAT sales in the rest of the world.

WatchPAT revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 30% to $16.1 million, compared to $12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

U.S. WatchPAT revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased 36% to $12.7 million, compared to $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. U.S. WatchPAT revenues increase was primarily driven by the increase of WatchPAT ONE as well as WatchPAT Direct sales.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $12.3 million, compared to $10.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Gross profit margin for the for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 72%, compared to 77% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Non-IFRS gross profit margin for six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased to 73%, compared to 79% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (See “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below(. Gross margin decline was mainly driven by the increase in WatchPAT ONE sales.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in operating loss was primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in revenues. Selling and marketing expenses increased 36% to $11.2 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first half of 2019, due to the planned expansion of the U.S. sales team into new geographical territories and verticals, as well as additional sales commissions resulting from the increase in revenues. Research and development expenses increased 29% to $2.7 million, compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2019, driven by an increase in personnel to support product development (including the digital health platform).

Non-IFRS operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.8 million, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Non-IFRS operating loss excludes approximately $1.4 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible asset; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; and expenses relating to reduction in manpower, compared to $1.1 million of similar expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.2 million, compared to $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-IFRS net loss for the for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $3.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Non-IFRS net loss excludes approximately $1.3 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and gain from reevaluation of derivatives, compared to $0.7 million of similar expenses and gains for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB), this press release contains Non-IFRS financial measures for operating loss and net loss, which are adjusted from results based on IFRS to exclude: (i) share-based payments; (ii) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; (iii) change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; (iv) expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and (v) gain from reevaluation of derivatives. Management believes that the Non-IFRS financial measures provided in this press release are useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s performance. Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS measures when operating and evaluating the Company’s business internally and therefore decided to make these Non-IFRS adjustments available to investors. The presentation of this Non-IFRS financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. For further details, see a reconciliation of operating loss and net loss on an IFRS basis to a Non-IFRS basis that is provided in the table that accompanies this press release.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT, is commercially available within major markets including the U.S., Japan and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we discuss the momentum gained by our business we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including events and circumstances out of Itamar Medical's control and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Itamar Medical's current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time by Itamar Medical in reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the SEC (accessible at www.sec.gov) and the ISA. Except as otherwise required by law, Itamar Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 U.S. dollars in thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,666 $ 15,115 Short-term bank deposit 7,500 - Trade receivables 7,662 8,384 Other receivables 2,015 1,404 Inventories 4,727 3,363 Total current assets 59,570 28,266 Non-current assets Long-term restricted deposits and prepaid expenses 519 476 Long-term trade receivables 263 156 Property and equipment 1,924 1,472 Intangible assets 687 395 Right-of-use assets 1,961 2,442 Total non-current assets 5,354 4,941 Total assets $ 64,924 $ 33,207 Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term bank loan $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Current maturities of lease liabilities 883 890 Trade payables 2,646 2,028 Other accounts payable 3,248 3,455 Accrued expenses 1,119 1,317 Provisions 334 273 Short-term employee benefits 593 352 Total current liabilities 13,823 13,315 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities, net of current maturities 1,253 1,708 Recognized liability for defined benefit plan, net 203 260 Other long-term liabilities 1,262 1,260 Total non-current liabilities 2,718 3,228 Total liabilities 16,541 16,543 Equity Ordinary share capital 1,133 878 Additional paid-in capital 161,407 125,435 Accumulated deficit (114,157 ) (109,649 ) Total equity 48,383 16,664 Total liabilities and equity $ 64,924 $ 33,207







ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share and ADS data) Revenues $ 8,885 $ 7,353 $ 17,263 $ 13,409 Cost of revenues 2,869 1,627 4,919 3,029 Gross profit 6,016 5,726 12,344 10,380 Selling and marketing expenses 5,943 4,546 11,206 8,268 Research and development expenses 1,377 1,130 2,679 2,070 General and administrative expenses 1,914 1,793 3,634 3,080 Total operating expenses 9,234 7,469 17,519 13,418 Operating loss (3,218 ) (1,743 ) (5,175 ) (3,038 ) Financial income (expenses): Financial income 152 101 387 193 Financial expenses (166 ) (298 ) (400 ) (596 ) Gain from derivatives instruments, net - 78 - 442 Financial income (expenses), net (14 ) (119 ) (13 ) 39 Loss before taxes on income (3,232 ) (1,862 ) (5,188 ) (2,999 ) Taxes on income (10 ) (96 ) (52 ) (123 ) Net loss $ (3,242 ) $ (1,958 ) $ (5,240 ) $ (3,122 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted (in U.S. dollars) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation of loss per shares (in thousands): Basic 423,137 333,951 406,624 331,087 Diluted 423,137 335,149 406,624 331,087 Loss per ADS – basic and diluted (in U.S. dollars) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation of loss per ADS (in thousands): Basic 14,105 11,132 13,554 11,036 Diluted 14,105 11,172 13,554 11,036







ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,242 ) $ (1,958 ) $ (5,240 ) $ (3,122 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 479 343 889 674 Share-based payment 309 355 671 531 Change in provision for doubtful and bad debt 126 207 158 194 Net financial cost (income) (102 ) 148 (199 ) 172 Gain from reevaluation of derivatives - (78 ) - (442 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (728 ) (251 ) 456 (59 ) Increase in other accounts receivable (832 ) (318 ) (604 ) (190 ) Increase in inventories (1,054 ) (247 ) (1,815 ) (520 ) Increase in trade payables 151 147 580 525 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 866 78 (426 ) 314 Increase in employee benefits 166 39 245 129 Increase in provisions 10 3 61 7 Income tax expenses 10 96 52 123 Taxes paid during the period (29 ) (17 ) (30 ) (44 ) Net interest received (paid) during the period 127 (166 ) 53 (174 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,743 ) (1,619 ) (5,149 ) (1,882 ) Cash flows from investing activities Investment in short-term bank deposits (7,500 ) (9,000 ) (7,500 ) (9,000 ) Investment in restricted long-term deposits (50 ) - (50 ) - Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and capitalization of development expenditure (478 ) (116 ) (709 ) (262 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,028 ) (9,116 ) (8,259 ) (9,262 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs (share issuance costs) (876 ) - 36,185 13,968 Repayment of principal of lease liabilities (220 ) (215 ) (445 ) (439 ) Issuance of shares due to the exercise of stock options 81 14 81 25 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,015 ) (201 ) 35,821 13,554 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,786 ) (10,936 ) 22,413 2,410 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,442 19,887 15,115 6,471 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on balances of cash and cash equivalents 10 65 138 135 Cash and cash equivalent balance at end of period $ 37,666 $ 9,016 $ 37,666 $ 9,016 Non-cash financing activity- share issuance costs $ 38 $ - $ 38 $ -







ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share and ADS data) IFRS operating loss $ (3,218 ) $ (1,743 ) $ (5,175 ) $ (3,038 ) IFRS net loss $ (3,242 ) $ (1,958 ) $ (5,240 ) $ (3,122 ) Cost of revenues: Share-based payment 5 2 7 4 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 162 90 264 169 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 27 - 27 - 194 92 298 173 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing: Share-based payment 80 169 199 168 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 37 30 68 59 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 63 - 63 - 180 199 330 227 Research and development: Share-based payment 71 25 142 54 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 31 16 50 28 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 18 115 18 115 120 156 210 197 General and administrative: Share-based payment 147 153 310 293 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 18 14 34 26 Change in provision for doubtful and bad debt 126 207 158 194 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 9 - 9 - 300 374 511 513 Financial income (expenses), net: Share-based payment 6 6 13 12 Gain from reevaluation of derivatives - (78 ) - (442 ) 6 (72 ) 13 (430 ) Non-IFRS operating loss $ (2,424 ) $ (922 ) $ (3,826 ) $ (1,928 ) Non-IFRS net loss $ (2,442 ) $ (1,209 ) $ (3,878 ) $ (2,442 ) IFRS loss per ADS – basic and diluted (in U.S. dollars) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.28 ) Non-IFRS loss per ADS – basic and diluted (in U.S. dollars) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.22 )





1 COVID-19 sleep center impact study. EnsoData. 2020. Available at https://www.ensodata.com/landing-pages/covid-19-sleep-center-impact-study.