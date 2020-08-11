Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Worldwide stainless steel market was worth USD 111.4 billion in 2019 and is projected reach USD 181 billion by 2027 with growth rate of 6.3% over 2020-2027. Advantages such as low maintenance, easy manufacturing process, and aesthetic appeal of stainless steel over ordinary steel is favoring the market expansion. Rise in demand for stainless steel in healthcare sector for applications like construction of kidney dishes, dental and surgical instruments, MRI scanners, steam sterilizers, and cannulas will add momentum to the industry growth. Besides, production of consumer goods such as cookware, showpieces, and stoves will continue to sustain the demand for stainless steel in the coming years, cites the study.

Despite the positive outlook of global stainless steel market, growing adoption of carbon fiber as an alternative for stainless steel in the automotive sector owing to lightweight and high strength may restrain the industry growth over the analysis timeline.

For the uninitiated, stainless steel is an iron alloy comprising 10.5% chromium. It constitutes varied amounts of iron, manganese, silicone, and other elements like molybdenum and nickel which impart properties such as better formability and resistance to corrosion.

Regional insights:

Global stainless steel market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. As per the report, APAC market is expected to witness considerable growth in the upcoming years, attributable to increased infrastructure investment geared towards construction and automotive sector to address the demands of ever-growing population in the region. In addition, presence of numerous manufacturers in emerging economies like India, China, and Japan, coupled with abundance of raw materials like nickel and iron ore are supplementing the regional market growth.

Competitive outlook:

Key players operating in global stainless-steel market are Yieh United Steel Corp., ThyssenKrupp Stainless GmbH, POSCO, Outokumpu Oyj, Nippon Steel Corp., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Baosteel Group, ArcelorMittal S.A., Aperam S.A., and Acerinox S.A. These industry behemoths are leveraging new strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to improve their market share. For instance, in March 2018, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. and ArcelorMittal inked an agreement for joint acquisition and management of Essar Steel India Ltd.

