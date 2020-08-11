Los Angeles, California, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) recently announced that they will join forces to create a unique program geared to help recent Graziadio graduates and alumni find employment opportunities with internet-related organizations. The Career Opportunity Exchange is a new program that breaks the traditional model on how recruiters and prospective employees network and discover jobs and new talent.

“In addition to those seeking employment in this uncertain era, many people desire to move up the ladder, earn better pay and benefits or transition to a new career. That’s why Graziadio and IMA launched this singular initiative to connect leading enterprises with the incredibly agile and talented Graziadio community,” said Sinan Kanatsiz, chairman & founder of IMA and Graziadio Business School board member.

Graziadio students and alumni are able to participate in this program by uploading a 59-second video showcasing their skills/background and strengths, a written personal statement, and a resume onto the Graziadio Career Opportunity Exchange. The unique avenue allows individuals to gain exposure to a wide range of enterprises that may lead to potential employers and new relationships.

“As an institution that prides itself on developing values-based leaders and is fully committed to student and alumni employment success, we were compelled to think creatively and provide our Graziadio community with a resource that helps them through the crisis. Now is the time for leaders and influential organizations to step up and lean into ambiguous times with forward-thinking solutions,” said Deryck J. van Rensburg, dean of the Graziadio Business School.

Organizations are encouraged to view videos of job seekers at imanetwork.org/graziadio-exchange.

About Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School

For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Internet Marketing Association (IMA)

The Internet Marketing Association is a professional organization that since its inception in 2001, has accrued one of the largest databases of professional members in various fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming, and creative development. Sinan Kanatsiz, chairman and founder, started IMA with four key values as a foundation for success in today’s highly competitive business environment: integrity, communication, professionalism, and education. Since its inception, IMA has become one of the fastest-growing Internet marketing groups in the world.

