TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it has entered into a commercial arrangement with leading Canadian retailer, Fire & Flower Inc. (“Fire & Flower”) (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF). WeedMD will manufacture, package and ship the retailer’s Revity CBD™ product line, expected to be available at Fire & Flower stores in the province of Saskatchewan as of August 14, 2020. Products manufactured through this partnership will be produced at WeedMD’s state-of-the-art extraction hub CX Industries, utilizing the Company’s own input biomass.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d30ebabc-40bd-4c3d-a66a-c55b50dac934

“We’re proud to be selected by Fire & Flower as the producer of its Revity CBD product line. As our first Canadian commercial extraction arrangement, we are looking forward to working with this award-winning retail-leader as it looks to expand into new product formats and strategic markets,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “With our CX extraction business focused on developing high-grade concentrates from trichome-rich biomass, we anticipate a fruitful and long-term relationship with Fire & Flower.”

“Based upon key consumer insights from our Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform, Fire & Flower is pleased to launch a wellness-focused brand in the underserved market of regulated CBD products,” shared Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. “WeedMD has an excellent reputation of producing quality products and a track record of innovation in response to consumer preferences in the market. Revity CBD will launch in Saskatchewan and eventually nation-wide as Fire & Flower looks to expand the offerings of this consumer brand as international markets emerge.”

CX Industries specializes in extraction, tolling, licensing and innovative third-party product formulations from the Company’s fully-licensed Aylmer, Ontario facility. It will be the extractor, packager and distributor of Fire & Flower-branded cannabis oil products in Canada commencing with CBD oils and expanding accordingly to other product formats.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading purpose-built, independent adult-use cannabis retailer poised to capture significant Canadian market share. The Company guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre™ digital platform and Spark Perks™ program connect cannabis consumers with the latest cannabis products and deliver cutting edge insights into evolving consumer behaviours. The Company’s leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong capabilities in retail operations. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all of the issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc., a licensed cannabis retailer that owns cannabis retail store licences in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and the Yukon territory. Through its strategic investment with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the Company has set its sights on the global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge. More information on Fire & Flower can be found at www.fireandflower.com .

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as CX Industries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary which specializes in cannabis extraction from the Company’s fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

