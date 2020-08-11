EFECTE PLC – INSIDE INFORMATION -- 11 August 2020 at 13:15

Positive profit warning: Efecte Plc updates its guidance for 2020 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth

Efecte expects SaaS net sales to grow 20-25% during 2020, instead of 15-25% as per previous guidance. SaaS demand has remained healthy and the company has through active sales and account management efforts been able to reduce uncertainties related to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Based on preliminary information, Efecte estimates that the company’s SaaS net sales increased by approximately 22% over the period 1-6/2020. Efecte will publish its half-year report, including more detailed financial information from the period 1-6/2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

New guidance for 2020 (from 11 August 2020):

In 2020, SaaS net sales is expected to grow between 20-25% and profitability to improve from the comparison period.

Previous guidance for 2020 (from 29 April 2020 until 11 August 2020):

In 2020, SaaS net sales is expected to grow between 15-25% and profitability to improve from the comparison period.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.