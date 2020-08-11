Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superabsorbents (Wound Care Management) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Superabsorbents market for the year 2020 and beyond. Chronic wounds are the main cause for treatments necessitating the use of superabsorbents. These dressings include pads which are used to absorb and retain fluid in moderate to highly exudating wounds. The high absorption capacity reduces the risk of leakage and minimizes the risk of maceration around the wound.
The market is expected to be driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a rise in hospital acquired infections. Non-Antimicrobial superabsorbent are the key product currently being used as an alternative to traditional dressings and systemic antibiotics. The increase in surgical procedures, burn and trauma cases will exhibit an increase in usage of superabsorbents. Although antimicrobial superabsorbents are more expensive than other moist and traditional dressings, reduced treatment time and speedy recovery reduces the overall cost of the treatment.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
Currently marketed Superabsorbents and evolving competitive landscape -
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:
The model will enable you to:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uyf0n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: