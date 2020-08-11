Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Radiant Warmer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; End -User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infant radiant warmer market was valued at US$ 5,156.51 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,644.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The increasing rate of preterm births and rising incidences of maternal infections are the key factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, developing nations are providing major opportunities for the growth of the market players during the forecast period. However, the disadvantages of infant radiant warmer such as chances of overheating, maintenance of the equipment, and frequent sterilization hinder the growth of the market.



A radiant warmer is body-warming equipment. Infant radiant warmers aid in maintaining the body temperature of babies and defining their metabolism rate. This variant of radiant warmers consist of an open tray (for keeping the babies), and the artificial heating is provided by a heating system installed above. The infant radiant warmers are used in clinical settings, including labor and delivery rooms, cesarean operating rooms, mother-baby rooms, newborn nursery, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and pediatric intensive care units (PICUs).



The global infant radiant warmer market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into standard infant radiant warmer, mobile infant radiant warmer, and others. The standard infant radiant warmer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for mobile infant radiant warmers is estimated grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the infant radiant warmer market is segmented into hospitals, gynecology clinics, baby care centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the gynecology clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.



