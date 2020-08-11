Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-commerce logistics market is poised to grow by $100.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and growth of e-commerce startups. In addition, increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the rise in social commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market vendors that include:
Also, the e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Service
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
