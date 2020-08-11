Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-commerce logistics market is poised to grow by $100.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and growth of e-commerce startups. In addition, increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the rise in social commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market vendors that include:

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

