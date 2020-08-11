Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce logistics market is poised to grow by $100.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and growth of e-commerce startups. In addition, increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the rise in social commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market growth during the next few years.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market vendors that include:

  • Aramex International LLC
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Gati Ltd.
  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aramex International LLC
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • FedEx Corp.
  • Gati Ltd.
  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • XPO Logistics Inc.

