OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today a series of recent solution updates that help organizations bolster field operations and make significant advances in digital transformation objectives.
ProntoForms’ product team is driven by three key visions. First, to make it easy for business or IT groups to rapidly create hundreds of field applications—without software developers. Second, to empower field technicians with state-of-the-art functionalities to handle the most complex work swiftly and reliably, online or offline. Finally, to extend organizations’ systems of record and technology stacks with secure, mobile-first workflow capabilities.
“Our customers have a powerful voice in influencing the roadmap of our platform. We leverage decades of combined experience from senior field operations executives in our account base to identify field challenges across multiple industries. Additionally, feedback from customer CIOs helps us identify key data workflow, integration, and security features that position our platform as an IT-approved global service provider. We prioritize developing and refining features that solve challenges, while empathizing with the usability and safety needs of workers in the field. Ultimately, this accelerates ProntoForms’ ability to reach into new use cases and markets and to deliver solutions that are embraced by field teams,” said Glenn Chenier, Chief Product Officer of ProntoForms.
Over the last three quarters, several key enterprise features have been launched into general availability:
Mr. Chenier continued, “Top technology analysts agree that low-code apps are part of a growing long-term trend. In order to retain our lead position in field-focused apps, we will continue to listen to our customers and push the boundaries of field focused low-code app innovation.”
