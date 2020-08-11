OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today a series of recent solution updates that help organizations bolster field operations and make significant advances in digital transformation objectives.



ProntoForms’ product team is driven by three key visions. First, to make it easy for business or IT groups to rapidly create hundreds of field applications—without software developers. Second, to empower field technicians with state-of-the-art functionalities to handle the most complex work swiftly and reliably, online or offline. Finally, to extend organizations’ systems of record and technology stacks with secure, mobile-first workflow capabilities.

“Our customers have a powerful voice in influencing the roadmap of our platform. We leverage decades of combined experience from senior field operations executives in our account base to identify field challenges across multiple industries. Additionally, feedback from customer CIOs helps us identify key data workflow, integration, and security features that position our platform as an IT-approved global service provider. We prioritize developing and refining features that solve challenges, while empathizing with the usability and safety needs of workers in the field. Ultimately, this accelerates ProntoForms’ ability to reach into new use cases and markets and to deliver solutions that are embraced by field teams,” said Glenn Chenier, Chief Product Officer of ProntoForms.

Over the last three quarters, several key enterprise features have been launched into general availability:

Customer Readiness Forms . Improves limited site visibility and prevents unnecessary truck rolls by collecting data on-site before a technician arrives. This data can include site preparedness and safety compliance.

. Improves limited site visibility and prevents unnecessary truck rolls by collecting data on-site before a technician arrives. This data can include site preparedness and safety compliance. Customer Satisfaction Forms . Monitor field worker performance, service quality, and maintain customer loyalty and retention by collecting detailed feedback data tied to specific work orders and service events.

. Monitor field worker performance, service quality, and maintain customer loyalty and retention by collecting detailed feedback data tied to specific work orders and service events. Camera-to-Text . Field technicians can instantly and accurately capture complex character strings—like serial and model numbers printed on assets—through their mobile device’s camera.

. Field technicians can instantly and accurately capture complex character strings—like serial and model numbers printed on assets—through their mobile device’s camera. Document Scanning . Makes workflows fully electronic by scanning paper documents encountered in the field—like site safety notices—through the smart device’s camera. A PDF file containing images of all pages, along with the OCR-recognized text, is attached to the record and made available to the back-office.

. Makes workflows fully electronic by scanning paper documents encountered in the field—like site safety notices—through the smart device’s camera. A PDF file containing images of all pages, along with the OCR-recognized text, is attached to the record and made available to the back-office. Offline Digital Work Instructions. Citizen developers can easily create rich and engaging content to assist field work execution and data collection by combining supporting images and formatted text (bold, italics, bulleted/numbered lists, headings) inline in the mobile app.

Citizen developers can easily create rich and engaging content to assist field work execution and data collection by combining supporting images and formatted text (bold, italics, bulleted/numbered lists, headings) inline in the mobile app. Title 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance. Allows organizations involved in sensitive data industries to maintain meticulous service records that comply with FDA storage and sharing guidelines.

Allows organizations involved in sensitive data industries to maintain meticulous service records that comply with FDA storage and sharing guidelines. Restriction to Trusted Devices. IT administrators can ensure that only mobile devices secured and controlled by their organization’s device management system (MDM) are able to connect to their ProntoForms solution.

IT administrators can ensure that only mobile devices secured and controlled by their organization’s device management system (MDM) are able to connect to their ProntoForms solution. In-Memory Forms. A form configured to run "in-memory" will not save any collected data to mobile device storage, including text, images, audio, or other binary data, which may contain sensitive information.

Mr. Chenier continued, “Top technology analysts agree that low-code apps are part of a growing long-term trend. In order to retain our lead position in field-focused apps, we will continue to listen to our customers and push the boundaries of field focused low-code app innovation.”

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.