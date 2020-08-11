Company to offer Blended Liquid and Gel Hand Sanitizer as Bulk and Packaged Products

CUPERTINO, CA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today the launch of its new Aemetis Health Products subsidiary which is focused on the production and marketing of blended liquid and gel sanitizers as bulk and packaged products.

“Aemetis has become the largest producer of high grade sanitizer alcohol in the western United States and is launching Aemetis Health Products to expand its product line of sanitizer products,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “This expansion into blended liquid and gel sanitizer markets complements our existing offering of high grade alcohol in the United States and Canada.”

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, demand for high grade alcohol for sanitizer production increased significantly in early 2020. Aemetis Health Products will blend gel and liquid sanitizer for delivery in bulk as well as packaged form to customers.

Aemetis is currently constructing plant upgrades of control systems and processing equipment that will enable the production of US Pharmacopeia (USP) medical grade alcohol at the Aemetis plant near Modesto, California.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the construction and operation of the high grade alcohol production facility in Keyes, California, the receipt of US pharmacopeia certification, the and the ability to access markets and funding to execute our hand sanitizer business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “will likely result,” “will continue”, “enable” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

