RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC ) subsidiary Biopipe Global, which developed the world’s only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, and Hydros Agritech, Inc. (Hydros), located in California, have signed a definitive agreement to create a joint venture that will market Biopipe in North America, Caribbean, and US territories.

Patrick McLafferty, CEO of Hydros, said, “Our joint venture will market and install the Biopipe system in the U.S., British Columbia, and certain Caribbean countries and US territories. We have already begun the process of installing and commissioning the first plant at a campground in Napa Valley. This plant will serve as a reference site and give impetus to active marketing in Northern California first before going nationwide. The Biopipe system offers unique opportunities for wineries (640 in California) and food processors to eliminate the use of septic systems and evaporation ponds for high strength nutrient wastewater. The system is cost-effective, compact and will allow reuse of agricultural process water, reduce groundwater nutrient pollution, and air emissions from pond-based systems currently in use. In certain applications, it will assist in returning agricultural lands to productive use.”

Enes Kutluca, CEO of Biopipe, commented, “We are delighted to announce this joint venture with Hydros, a company that has extensive experience with wastewater treatment and a significant presence in California. We are confident that we will meet the strict discharge standards of California Water Boards, the recognized leader in regional water quality control. A successful outcome with one of the strictest water resource control boards in the U.S. will be instrumental as we seek to expand into other States. We have been working remotely with the Hydros team to install and commission the first plant. Biopipe has the potential to disrupt the septic tank market in the U.S. and we are looking forward to working on this and other projects with the Hydros team.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological, and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing, and cleaning.

About Hydros

Hydros is a consulting and wastewater engineering firm. Hydros holds numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems and has demonstrated expertise in water treatment for mining, tunneling and agricultural/food processing. Founded in 2013, the firm has expertise in project permitting and the US Clean Water Act.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.