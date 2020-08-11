Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market by Infrastructure, Components, Applications, and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, Data Analytics, and IoT. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next generation OSS BSS market, deployments, and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2025 including the following emerging areas:
The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and infrastructure suppliers for 5G and IoT systems and solutions.
Questions answered in the report include:
The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO) and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.
When we first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next-generation IP based networks and services. While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:
Report Benefits:
Select Report Findings:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 What is Next Generation Network?
2.1.1 NGN vs. Existing Networks
2.1.1.1 Packet Network
2.1.1.2 Transport Technologies
2.1.1.3 Independent Technologies
2.1.1.4 Unfettered Access
2.1.1.5 Mobility
2.2 What is NGN OSS BSS?
2.2.1 Legacy OSS BSS vs. Next-Generation OSS BSS
2.3 NGN OSS BSS Market Drivers
2.3.1 Increasing Interests from Telecom Operator and Solution Vendors
2.3.2 Enhanced Performance with Access Technologies
2.3.3 Reduction of Excessive Dependency of Vendor Solution
2.3.4 Positive Impact on Return on Investment
2.4 NGN OSS BSS Market Challenges
2.4.1 Requirement of Large Scale Capital Expenditure to Deploy the Solution
2.4.2 Operational Challenges
2.4.3 Integration of Private Networks and Applications with Public Networks
2.4.4 Disparity between Quality of Service (QoS)
2.4.5 Regulatory Challenges including National Security and Competitive Policies
2.4.6 Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs
3. Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS
3.1 NGN OSS BSS
3.1.1 NGN OSS BSS Functions and Components
3.1.2 NGN OSS BSS Architecture
3.2 NGN OSS BSS Stakeholder Roles
3.3 NGN OSS BSS Managed Service Model
3.4 NGN OSS Architecture
3.5 Legacy OSS Architecture
3.5.1 Telecommunication Management Network (TMN)
3.5.1.1 TMN 4-layer Model
3.5.1.2 FCAPS Model
3.5.2 Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)
3.5.3 Common Management Information Protocol (CMIP)
3.6 Frameworx
3.6.1 Framework to Integrate Customization Demands
3.6.2 NGOSS Terminology
3.6.3 Technology Neutral Architecture (TNA)
3.7 Core Framework
3.7.1 The Application Framework (TAM)
3.7.2 Business Process Framework
3.7.3 Information Framework (SID)
3.7.4 NGOSS Compliance Tests
3.7.5 The NGOSS Lifecycle
3.7.6 APIs and Interfaces
3.7.7 OSS/J
3.7.8 Middleware
3.7.9 Service delivery platform (SDP)
3.8 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
3.8.1 Service Oriented Application Protocol (SOAP)
3.8.2 Web Services (WS)
3.8.3 Extensible Markup Language (XML)
3.8.4 Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)
3.8.5 Enterprise Service Bus (ESB)
3.8.6 Model Driven Architecture (MDA)
3.8.7 Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
4. Important Technology Considerations for NGN OSS/BSS
4.1 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular
4.2 Artificial Intelligence
4.3 Big Data and Telecom Analytics
4.4 Computing Evolution
4.4.1 Cloud Computing
4.4.2 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)
4.4.3 Next Generation Computing
4.5 Datacenter Evolution
4.6 Device Evolution
4.6.1 Connected Devices
4.6.2 Embedded Intelligence
4.6.3 Wearable Technology
4.7 Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure
4.7.1 Smart Homes
4.7.2 Smart Buildings
4.7.3 Smart Cities
4.7.4 Smart Workplace
4.8 Immersive Technologies
4.8.1 Augmented Reality
4.8.2 Virtual Reality
4.8.3 Mixed Reality
4.8.4 AR, VR, MR, and Big Data
4.8.5 Haptic Internet
4.9 Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
4.9.1 IoT BSS to Manage Complexity and Monetization
4.9.2 Smart Revenue Sharing Model
4.9.3 IoT OSS BSS Architecture
4.10 Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution
4.10.1 Network Function Virtualization and Software Defined Networks
4.10.2 Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Orchestration, and CE 2.0
4.10.3 Wireless Network Evolution
4.10.3.1 Wide Area Network Evolution
4.10.3.2 Low-Power Wide Area Networks
4.10.4 Wireless Network Optimization
4.10.4.1 The Move to Heterogeneous Networks
4.10.4.2 Self Organizing Networks (SON)
4.10.4.3 Next Generation Radio Access Networks
4.11 Service Delivery Evolution
4.11.1 Over the Top (OTT) Service Delivery Model
4.11.2 Programmable Telecom, Open Source, and Telecom APIs
4.12 Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments
4.12.1 Industrial Automation and Robotics
4.12.2 Teleoperation, Digital Twins, and Cloud Robotics
4.13 Technology Convergence
5. NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis
5.1 Legacy OSS BSS Solutions: A Multi-Vendor Market
5.2 NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play
5.3 NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis
5.4 NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings
5.4.1 OSS BSS Managed Services
5.4.2 OSS BSS COTS Products
5.4.3 Pure OSS/BSS Vendors
5.4.4 Composite Vendors
5.4.5 Core Strength BSS Vendor
5.4.6 Core Strength OSS Vendor
5.5 Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation
6. NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis
7. NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2020 - 2025
7.1 Global NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2020 - 2025
7.2 Regional NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2020 - 2025
8. Conclusions and Recommendations
8.1 Advertisers and Media Companies
8.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers
8.3 Automotive Companies
8.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers
8.5 Communication Service Providers
8.6 Computing Companies
8.7 Data Analytics Providers
8.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
8.9 Networking Equipment Providers
8.10 Networking Security Providers
8.11 Semiconductor Companies
8.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
8.13 Software Providers
8.14 OSS BSS Vendors
8.15 Smart City System Integrators
8.16 Automation System Providers
8.17 Social Media Companies
8.18 Workplace Solution Providers
8.19 Enterprises and Governments
9. Appendix One: 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts
10. Appendix Two: 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts
11. Appendix Three: IoT Billing & Settlement Market Analysis and Forecasts
12. Appendix Three: AI, IoT, and Intent-Based Networking Drivers for NGN OSS/BSS Market Growth
Companies Mentioned
