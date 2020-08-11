Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Workplace Solutions and Integrated Workplace Management Systems by Technology, Connectivity, Applications, Device Type, Service Delivery Models, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the smart workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, leading companies, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts from 2020 to 2025.
The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers with specific market recommendations. In addition, the report evaluates IWMS technology and applications with an assessment of business opportunities and market outlook. Report forecasts include the smart workplace market by technology, connectivity type, applications, device type, service delivery methods, and industry verticals.
The smart workplace is characterized as one that provides a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. Intelligent work is closely associated with intelligent buildings and smart facilities. In this context, it is related to various building automation solutions including smart lighting, smart security (such as access control via biometrics), intelligent HVAC systems, and more. Next-generation smart workplaces will include advanced technologies such as detection systems to determine the presence of employees for work space optimization.
While closely tied to smart buildings, it is important to note that the smart workplace is not tied to only a building space as remote work includes home workers, telecommuting, and work while traveling. Accordingly, a larger definition of the smart workplace includes technologies and solutions to enable more efficient and effective workflow and other business operation considerations. A broader definition of smart workplace takes into consideration those technologies and solutions that provide process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization, visibility into product/service usage, opportunities for moving from products to services in an as a Service model, intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle (PLM), and more.
One of the most important solutions to optimize the smart workplace is to deploy an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX.
In terms of market developments since the last version of this report, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a major catalyst for workplace evolution as employees and contractors have been forced to work remotely. This has tested corporate IT and facilities staff in terms of enterprise ability to cope with a highly distributed workforce while a minimal amount of essential staff occupy core business facilities.
Lessons learned from these few months have reinforced the long-held view of the author that the smart workplace ecosystem is much more than just smart buildings or other facilities such as warehouses. The smart workplace is indeed the sum of all assets, production, and processes. This includes core buildings and related infrastructure, inter-facility assets, and mobile/remote employees and their communications and collaboration tools.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Smart Workplace Ecosystem
2.1 Important Market Segments
2.1.1 Workplace Product and Integrated Systems
2.1.2 Workplace Transformation Services
2.1.3 Integrated Workplace Management Systems
2.2 Ecosystem Players
2.2.1 Platform and Automation Solution Providers
2.2.2 OEM Providers
2.2.3 Networking and Infrastructure Solution Providers
2.2.4 Security and Analytics Solution Providers
2.2.5 Connectivity and Service Providers
2.2.6 System Aggregators
2.2.7 Enterprise End Users
2.3 Facility Management and Life-Cycle Cost Analysis
2.3.1 Facility Management Components
2.3.2 Facility Management Cost Metrics
2.3.3 Facility Management Cost Structure
2.3.4 Facility Management Savings Structure
2.4 Traditional Office vs. Software Driven Automation
2.4.1 Enterprise SaaS Adoption
2.4.2 SaaS Solution Costs
2.4.3 Smart Workplace Job Market
3.0 Company Analysis
4.0 Smart Workplace Forecast Market Analysis and Forecasts
4.1 Global Digital Twins 2020 - 2025
4.2 Smart Workplace by Building Type 2020 - 2025
4.3 Smart Workplace by Organization Type 2020 - 2025
4.4 Smart Workplace by Deployment 2020 - 2025
4.4.1 Smart Workplace Cloud Deployment by Business Model 2020 - 2025
4.5 Smart Workplace by Connectivity Protocol 2020 - 2025
4.6 Smart Workplace by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025
4.7 Smart Workplace by Value Chain Partner 2020 - 2025
4.8 Smart Workplace by Region 2020 - 2025
4.9 Smart Workplace Segments 2020 - 2025
4.10 Smart Workplace Product and Integrated Systems 2020 - 2025
4.10.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Systems 2020 - 2025
4.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting System by Lamp Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.1.1 Smart Workplace Smart Lighting Market by Component 2020 - 2025
4.10.2 Smart Workplace Robotics Automation by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.2.1 Smart Workspace Applications Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.2.1 Smart Workplace Security and Access Control Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.3 Smart Workplace User Interface Devices Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.4 Smart Workplace Smart HVAC Product and Component Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.5 Smart Workplace Energy Management Services by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.6 Smart Workplace Networking and Visual Market Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.7 Smart Workplace Entertainment System by Product 2020 - 2025
4.10.8 Smart Workplace Audio-Video Conferencing by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.9 Smart Workplace Fire and Safety Control by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.10 Smart Workplace Remote Communication by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.10.11 Smart Workplace Healthcare by Product Type 2020 - 2025
4.11 Smart Workplace Transformation by Service Type 2020 - 2025
4.12 Integrated Smart Workplace Management System 2020 - 2025
4.13 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Application by Type 2020 - 2025
4.13.1 Integrated Property Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025
4.13.2 Integrated Maintenance Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025
4.13.3 Integrated Space and Move Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025
4.13.4 Integrated Technology Management by Application Type 2020 - 2025
4.14 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Solution by Type 2020 - 2025
4.15 Integrated Smart Workplace Management by Service Type 2020 - 2025
4.16 Integrated Smart Workplace Management Professional Service by Type 2020 - 2025
5.0 North America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027
6.0 South America Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027
7.0 Europe Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027
8.0 APAC Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027
9.0 MEA Smart Workplace Forecast 2020 to 2027
10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62n0re
