SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is announcing its fall 2020 virtual Walk4Hearing events. The Walk4Hearing is raising funds for essential resources for people with hearing loss and mobilizing communities to take action for hearing health. By being active, engaged, and making hearing health a regular part of a wellness regimen, people with hearing loss can thrive and live well.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walk4Hearing team at HLAA wants to make sure that everyone stays safe and healthy. Walk Days will be celebrated online and participants will walk with their family or as a team in their neighborhoods.

“We must stay focused on providing people with hearing loss the resources and tools to communicate and hear well,” says Bruce Peterson, vice president of government and community relations for CaptionCall and honorary chair of this year’s Walk4Hearing. To find an event and register, go to Walk4Hearing.org

The online celebrations allow participants to socially connect and communicate with one another. There will be special guests, chances to win prizes, and the opportunity to share stories. One lucky participant at each event will take home American Girl’s 2020 doll of the year, Joss Kendrick, who has hearing loss and wears a hearing aid. HLAA and American Girl have teamed up in honor of Joss, to educate people about hearing loss and help children know that they can be and do anything.

“Our walks, whether online or in person, are not to be missed,” says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. “It’s important to work through the challenging times we are all facing, lace up our shoes, stay connected, and embrace the fullest, healthiest versions of ourselves.”

HLAA wants people to treat their own hearing, and the hearing of their loved ones, as an important part of their overall health. More than one in 10 Americans experience some form of hearing loss. The pandemic has created new challenges to communication access, increased risk of isolation and depression, and hurdles to maintaining hearing health.

To keep hearing well, communicating, and staying healthy, the Walk4Hearing calls people to take action:

Get a regular hearing screening, especially if you have hearing loss.

Protect your ears from excessive noise.

If you or someone you know could benefit from hearing aids, cochlear implants, or other technology – go for it!

Speak up! Ask your friends, as well as those working at your favorite businesses or restaurants, to wear clear masks to keep communication accessible.

Exercise, eat right, hear now, be well – it is what makes the WHOLE YOU!

Since 2006, the Walk4Hearing has raised $16 million to benefit HLAA, its chapters, and other nonprofits who help extend HLAA’s mission into communities. The assistance provided by these organizations includes scholarships for high school students with hearing loss, free access to hearing assistance dogs, and outfitting public spaces with hearing loops.

The Walk4Hearing is made possible in part by its national sponsors who share a commitment to hearing health and supporting people with hearing loss, including capital sponsor CaptionCall ; premier sponsor CapTel Captioned Telephone; silver sponsors Advanced Bionics, Cochlear Americas, and Hamilton CapTel; and educational partner American Girl.

2020 Virtual Walk4Hearing Schedule

September 26 – Buffalo October 17 – Washington, DC October 4 – New York City October 18 – Philadelphia October 4 – Chicago October 24 – Louisville October 10 – San Diego October 25 – Boston October 11 – West Windsor, NJ November 7 – Mesa, AZ October 11 - Cary, NC November 7 – Houston

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support, and advocacy. In addition to the Walk4Hearing, HLAA holds annual conventions, publishes the magazine, Hearing Life, serves as a consumer advocate, and has a nationwide network of more than 140 chapters and state associations. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

