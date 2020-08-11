Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation Market by Technology, Solution, Deployment Model, Use Case, Application, Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical, and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the machine trust market. This includes human-machine threat detection and damage mitigation systems in both human-machine and machine-machine security frameworks. The report assesses the market from both technology and solution perspective and associated services. The report also evaluates unique approaches across industry verticals as well as the government sector with forecasts from 2020 to 2025.



Threat detection and damage mitigation (TDDM) refers to those processes, procedures, tools that provide the ability of an organization to accurately identify potential threats to networks, systems, applications and/or other assets with emphasis upon the ability to pre-emptively and proactively respond to security events and/or mitigate damage. More advanced TDDM solutions look beyond human-led threat detection and mitigation to autonomous M2M solutions. Regardless of whether threats originate from human beings or autonomous computer programs, the new vision of TDDM is to create a human-machine threat detection framework in which network operators and systems administrators may choose their level of interaction and control.



Human-machine threat detection systems leverage various techniques such as video surveillance, cloud-controlled cyber-bots, and physical robots, artificial intelligence, biometric security systems, and IoT solutions. Various combinations of automation techniques and technologies are leveraged in orchestration with human-controlled threat detection solutions. Solutions will have varying levels of autonomy, including fully autonomous, remote-controlled (such as via handheld devices), and hybrid variants.



Recent concerns and threats stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have added a new dimension of safety and security to protect human lives. The new expectation will have a longer-term impact of routine behavior and processes. It has now become very important across the world to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect human lives. In addition to physical threats associated with pandemics, bad actors also seize the opportunity to engage in various threats against cyber infrastructure. For example, we see aviation, transportation, and public safety industries relying upon human-machine TDDM solutions on an increasingly larger scale to restore human confidence over security systems as part of both industry and government initiatives.



Based on our analysis, we see certain vendors as key to the ecosystem including Check Point, Cisco, Fidelis, FireEye, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Trend Micro, etc. offer integrated architecture for threat detection and mitigation solutions on all of the options. Companies like IBM QRadar, Splunk, Chronicle Security Backstory, Microsoft Azure Sentinel, etc. provide security analytics solutions.



Target Audience:

AI solution providers

ICT infrastructure providers

IoT managed services companies

Communications service providers

Digital media and content companies

Security product and services companies

Select Report Findings:

The market for host-based intrusion detection and response systems will reach $2.5B globally by 2025

The combined global market for TDDM in government office and public infrastructure will reach $8.2B by 2025

Government initiatives across the world are increasing including TDDM practices as an extremely high-security priority

Offering end-to-end solutions is the best strategy to achieve optimal success in the threat detection and mitigation solution market

More advanced TDDM solutions look beyond human-led threat detection and mitigation to autonomous Machine-to-Machine solutions

Advanced persistent threats have emerged in recent years as a systemic concern for many industry verticals as well as service providers and government sector

Machine-led automation systems alone are NOT enough to specifically understand the motives behind attacks as there is also a need for cognitive computing enabled human intervention

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Human to Machine Interaction Technology and products

3.1.1 Device Based Intrusion Detection System

3.1.1.1 Memory Scanning System

3.1.1.2 Network Intrusion Detection System

3.1.1.3 Host-based Intrusion Detection System

3.1.1.4 Perimeter Intrusion Detection System

3.1.2 Screening and Management Platform

3.1.2.1 People and Component Screening

3.1.2.2 Baggage Screening

3.1.3 Security and Surveillance Robots

3.1.4 Disinfection and Disease Protection System

3.1.4.1 Ultraviolet Light-Based Disinfection System

3.1.4.2 Disinfection Chamber /Sanitizing Tunnels

3.1.4.3 Tray Disinfection System

3.1.4.4 Airborne Disease Protection System

3.1.5 Handheld and Photosensitive Detection Device

3.2 Human to Machine Interaction Application Analysis

3.2.1 Explosive Detection

3.2.2 Radiological and Nuclear Detection

3.2.3 Chemical and Biological Detection

3.2.4 Narcotics Detection

3.2.5 Network Intrusion Detection

3.2.6 Disease Control and Management

3.2.7 People and Component Detection

3.2.8 Fire detection

3.3 Machine to Machine Interaction Technology and Products

3.3.1 Cloud Access and Security Brokers (CASB)

3.3.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Systems

3.3.3 Intrusion Detection Systems

3.3.4 Network Firewalls

3.3.5 Malware Sandboxing

3.3.6 Honeypots

3.3.7 Security Information and Event Management System

3.3.8 Threat Intelligence Platforms

3.3.9 Use and Entity Behaviour Analytics

3.4 Machine to Machine Interaction Application Analysis

3.4.1 Unauthorized Identity and Access Detection

3.4.2 Suspicious Behaviour Detection

3.4.3 Malicious Activity Detection

3.4.4 Enterprise Threat Detection

3.4.5 Connected Threat and Attacks Detection

3.4.6 Known Threat Intelligence Feeds

3.4.7 Malware Code Detection

3.4.8 RansomWare Detection

3.5 Human-Machine Threat Detection Use Case Analysis

3.5.1 Public Infrastructure Deployment

3.5.2 Commercial Space Deployment

3.5.3 Institutional Deployment

3.5.4 Industrial Deployment

3.6 Human-Machine Threat Detection across Industry Vertical

3.6.1 Consumer Sector

3.6.2 Enterprise Sector

3.6.3 Industrial Sector

3.6.4 Government Sector

3.7 Infrastructure and People Monitoring

3.8 Advanced Threat Monitoring and Response

3.9 Cloud vs. On-Premise Deployment

3.10 AI and Machine Learning Role

3.11 Ethical AI

3.12 Threat Visualization and Analytics

3.13 Threats to IoT, Edge Computing, and 5G



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 3D Robotics

4.2 Airbus

4.3 Alert Logic

4.4 Analogic Corporation

4.5 Armor Defense

4.6 AT&T Cybersecurity

4.7 Axis Communication AB

4.8 Barracuda Networks

4.9 Blighter Surveillance Systems

4.10 Broadcom (Blue Coat Systems)

4.11 Boeing

4.12 Chemimage Corporation

4.13 Chemring Group

4.14 Cisco Systems

4.15 Darktrace

4.16 Dell

4.17 Drone Shield

4.18 Elbit Systems

4.19 Exabeam

4.20 FireEye

4.21 Flir Systems

4.22 Forcepoint

4.23 Fortinet

4.24 Group IB

4.25 General Electric (GE)

4.26 Google

4.27 Huawei Technologies

4.28 IBM

4.29 Intel

4.30 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.31 McAfee

4.32 Mirion Technologies

4.33 Medtronic

4.34 Microsoft Corporation

4.35 Northrop Grumman

4.36 Palo Alto Networks

4.37 RAE Systems (Honeywell)

4.38 Rapid7

4.39 Rapiscan Systems

4.40 Raytheon Technologies

4.41 Safran

4.42 Smiths Detection Group

4.43 Thales Group

4.44 Trend Micro

4.45 Collins Aerospace

4.46 WatchGuard



5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global Human Machine Threat Detection Market 2020 - 2025

5.2 Global Human Machine Threat Detection Market by Segment 2020 - 2025

5.3 Human to Machine Interaction Market 2020 - 2025

5.3.1 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Technology

5.3.2 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Solution

5.3.2.1 Global Intrusion Detection Device Market by Product and System

5.3.2.2 Global Screening and Management Machine Market by Product and System

5.3.2.3 Global Security and Surveillance Robots Market by Product and System

5.3.2.4 Global Disinfection and Disease Protection System Market by Product and System

5.3.2.5 Global Handheld and Photosensitive Detection Device Market by Product and System

5.3.2.6 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Service

5.3.3 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Deployment Model

5.3.4 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Use Case

5.3.5 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Application

5.3.6 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Sector

5.3.7 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Industry Vertical

5.3.8 Global Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Region

5.3.8.1 North America Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.3.8.2 Europe Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.3.8.3 APAC Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.3.8.3.1 SEA Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.3.8.4 Latin America Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.3.8.5 MEA Human to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4 Machine to Machine Interaction Market 2020 - 2025

5.4.1 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Technology

5.4.2 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Solution

5.4.2.1 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Product and System

5.4.2.2 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Service

5.4.3 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Deployment Model

5.4.4 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Use Case

5.4.5 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Application

5.4.6 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Sector

5.4.7 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Industry Vertical

5.4.8 Global Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Region

5.4.8.1 North America Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4.8.2 Europe Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4.8.3 APAC Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4.8.3.1 SEA Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4.8.4 Latin America Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country

5.4.8.5 MEA Machine to Machine Interaction Market for Threat Detection by Country



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Healthcare Service Providers

6.15 Unmanned System Providers

6.16 Public Safety Solution Providers

6.17 Smart City System Integrators

6.18 Social Media Companies

6.19 Workplace Solution Providers

6.20 Enterprise and Government

