CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that its annual user conference, Visibility 2020 , will be held virtually on September 10, 2020. Approximately 1,000 supply chain leaders are expected to participate in the highly interactive, state-of-the-art summit that will set a new bar for virtual conferences.



Now in its third year, FourKites’ annual Visibility conference gathers together the world’s premier shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, along with industry experts and influencers, to share best practices and collaborate with FourKites on the coming year’s technology innovations. Supply chain leaders Bayer AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Kimberly-Clark and C&S Wholesale Grocers, among others, will each lead sessions about their experiences and learnings with real-time supply chain visibility. Gartner Vice President of Research Bart De Muynck will share his latest research and perspectives, while FourKites leadership will share its vision and product roadmap for the next 12 months.

“We’re excited to participate in Visibility 2020 to share highlights of Eastman’s transformational efforts, including expansion of our digitization capabilities across our global supply chain,” said Tom Morton, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Eastman Chemical Company. “Improving visibility of our value chains is critical to enhancing service to our customers, while enabling structural improvements in our logistics network. Eastman’s collaboration with FourKites is proving valuable, and I expect to gain additional insights to incorporate into our overall digitization journey at this conference.”

In addition to presentations, networking and collaborative sessions – all delivered via state-of-the-art virtual event technology – FourKites will also announce the winners of its annual Golden Kite Awards , which recognize companies that are leveraging real-time visibility to achieve greater results in five categories: Customer Experience, Green Earth, Supply Chain Excellence, Collaboration & Globalization, and Crisis Management.

“We are truly humbled to see such unprecedented interest and participation in this year’s conference from supply chain leaders all over the world,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “As the pandemic surges on, visibility will continue to be a critical capability in keeping goods moving. We are thrilled to be able to hold a second-to-none virtual event to serve our users and the broader supply chain community with the solutions they need during this critical juncture.”

In the year since Visibility 2019, FourKites has experienced unprecedented growth in its network, including a 65% growth in load volume, and now sees up to 1 million loads and $1 billion in freight under management at any given time. In addition, FourKites introduced several industry-first innovations, including Dynamic ETA ® for LTL ; a Sustainability Dashboard to help reduce the supply chain’s carbon footprint; Appointment Manager for integrated appointment scheduling; a live Network Congestion Map to provide visibility into port and border crossing delays; a host of new collaboration and paperless document processing capabilities to speed up shipments and processing in a touchless environment; and most recently Dynamic Yard SM, which creates a new category of software that gives enterprises the ability to proactively manage all of their facilities based on real-time in-transit and in-yard freight data and analytics.

